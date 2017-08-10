How sound clears all the chakras

TAPPING into your own healing capacity through the power of sound and breath will be the focus of a pair of workshops led by prominent Australian entertainer Michael Cormick as part of the upcoming O'Heart Festival at Tyalgum.

No stranger to the art of sound, Cormick has spent the past 40 years as a leading man in musical theatre, entertaining audiences across Australia and beyond with his performances in such renowned productions as Beauty and the Beast (where he was the original Beast), Phantom of the Opera, Mamma Mia and Rocky Horror, to mention a few.

Currently performing in Melbourne as part of the new Jesus Christ Superstar production, Cormick will take time out later this month to visit Tyalgum where he will run two workshops, aimed at helping people open up their chakras and regain energy.

"For years and years I have been a professional singer and I realised there is an energy transfer about it that matters, especially in the way the breath works," Cormick told the Tweed Daily News.

"So I started to develop this workshop, which really is about having as many blockages as we all do within the body and the mind, and trying to use that through the breath, and through sound, to start to clear some of the blockages that we create for ourselves.

"It has been really successful so far and people have been really responding to it, which is great for me."

Based on chakra areas, Cormick will help people locate their blockages and teach them how to try to unblock them through the use of breathing and sound techniques like chanting and vibrations.

Unlike other forms of sound therapy like crystal bowl therapy where participants listen to sounds, Cormick's practice works in reverse, by helping people release sounds from their bodies themselves.

Beginning with focussing on the breath - most people never breathe deeply enough - Cormick will take participants through a series of practical ways of releasing various sounds.

"Hopefully people can walk away with some tools to be able to discover for themselves and by themselves how to try to relieve those blockages," he said.

"People don't have to be able to sing. It's not about performance. It is really about self. I'm of the belief that we have to have clear channels so we can experience life instead of just holding onto things."

Sound Healing Workshops:

Who: International singer and actor Michael Cormick

When: O' Heart Festival, August 26, 11am and 2.30pm

Where: Tyalgum

Tickets: $50, www.oheartfest.com or 0488713241