Stolen bike could be the clue needed to solve murder mystery

Police have confirmed a bicycle bundled into a station wagon in a country town belonged to Latrobe Valley murder victim Jarrad Lovison.

Detectives from the missing persons squad are certain the green mountain bike seen propped against a tree in a small town three days after his death belonged to Mr Lovison.

It was spotted on Becks Bridge Rd, Tanjil South on April 18, two hours after a nearby crash which was attended by police.

A man later went to look at debris, saw the bike leaning against a tree and moved it to near a bus stop.

A white station wagon pulled over at about 4.30pm and removed the bike.

Police are still trying to identify the station wagon's driver.

Mr Lovison, who lived in Newborough, had on April 15 been killed at Moondara and his body abandoned by a roadside.

Mr Lovison’s green bike is now central to the investigation

The death scene was 29km from his home and police believe the 37-year-old went there voluntarily with someone or was forced into going.

Investigators have been in the Latrobe Valley recently talking to people of interest in the case, including figures who may have been present when Mr Lovison died.

They intend to revisit the area soon to make more inquiries.

The last sighting of Mr Lovison came on April 15 as he rode the bike along March St, Newborough.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit the website www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

Originally published as How stolen bike could solve murder mystery