How Suli made the most of his last chance

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Moses Suli of the Sea Eagles is tackled during the NRL Elimination Final match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Cronulla Sharks at Lottoland on September 14, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

He was the unwanted centre who arrived at Manly on a pay pocket of just $142 a day.

Having been sacked by Wests Tigers and Canterbury, Moses was told last year he had to prove himself in a four-week training trial at the club's Narrabeen headquarters.

He was offered a training deal worth just $1000 a week, but this wasn't about money, it was a last-ditch attempt to save a deteriorating career.

Suli, still just 21, trained hard, won a contract, and has now earned a three-year deal worth more than $1 million.

Weighing 112kg and standing 189cm, Moses has become one of Manly's most potent weapons on their right edge.

Suli scored a try in Manly’s win over Cronulla. Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images.

And Suli will again be called on to muscle up out wide in Manly's elimination final against South Sydney at ANZ Stadium on Friday night.

"When I first came here, I pretty much had a month of training trials - I was just training and doing fitness every day of the week," Suli told The Daily Telegraph.

"I have worked really to be where I'm at today and I guess it's paying off now. I'm grateful. I want to take this chance with both hands and do what's best for the team.

"I'm happy I'm here and where I'm at and I've loved every second of it."

Thriving under coach Des Hasler, Suli scored a try and was menacing in last weekend's shock finals win over Cronulla.

Suli has thrived at Manly this year. Picture by Phil Hillyard.

He is running for an average of 111 metres a game and made 11 linebreaks this season, but has also committed 19 errors.

"I have been going all right. I have been doing the best I can for the team but I've still got room for improvement," Suli said. "What I have been more worried about has been my weight but I feel lighter and better on the field.

"When I came back (for pre-season) I want to get lighter. It's easier for me on the field.

"Everyone has doubted us but we just turn up every week an do our job. It has paid off but we still have more in us and hopefully we make it all the way."

Suli was once one of the most promising players in the game. Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images.

Manly teammate Addin Fonua-Blake praised Suli's ability and attitude.

"Moses came here last year looking for a chance," said Fonua-Blake. "No one would touch him given his track record.

"But it's a credit to him how far he has come in the last 18 months. Look at him now, he's one of the best centres in the game. He is very, very hard to handle and is looking fit. He's a big boy and he's still only young.

"Moses has a lot of learning and a long way to go but he is a big asset and part of our team. We are just lucky to have him."