How Teague has transformed Blues

David Teague says he is ready to be a senior coach next year as Carlton powerbrokers search for someone who can harness the attacking potential of its list.

Teague said he had not been given a timeline for a potential interview after a stunning audition, including five wins and two losses by just three and five points, respectively.

Carlton chief executive Cain Liddle said on Saturday the club wanted a coach who could add offensive layers and take advantage of a forward line most would "salivate over".

Not only has Teague transformed Carlton's game plan in exactly that manner, he has helped save careers as individuals thrive under his style of play.

Jack Silvagni is the most improved player under his tenure (+31 ranking points), followed closely by Marc Murphy (+30), Darcy Lang (+28), Ed Curnow (+28), Michael Gibbons (+21) and Matthew Kennedy (+21).

Jack Silvagni has reinvented himself under David Teague. Picture: Michael Klein

Carlton was the second-lowest scoring team in football under Brendon Bolton but under Teague ranks fourth for scoring, ninth for points against, third for scores inside 50 and first from forward half intercepts.

They are exactly the kind of statistics that lend weight to his candidacy given Liddle's demand for an improved attack.

Liddle said the Blues wanted a relationship-builder who could also take advantage of the list strengths.

"There are new and additional offensive layers we need to add going forward," he told 3AW.

"We feel like we have done the hard yards from a defensive perspective.

"We do certainly need someone who can free us up and take advantage of a highly skilled young midfield and a very talented forward line.

Harry McKay represents the future of Carlton’s forward line. Picture: Michael Klein

"Most coaches would salivate at the prospect of having Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay and Mitch McGovern fit and up and going in the forward line.

"That would need to be a very clear understanding of the next coach coming in.

"I have made one coaching appointment in my past, (AFLW coach) Daniel Harford and it's one of Daniels strengths, his ability to build relationships not only with players but right across the club."

Teague said despite reports he would only be interviewed post-season, he had no clarity on the timeline for the search.

"They haven't said that with me, we haven't discussed it. We haven't gone past week-to-week at this stage.

Carlton’s caretaker coach David Teague wants to stay on at the Blues, even if he misses out on the head coaching job. Picture: Getty Images

"(Football director Chris Judd) has been great in the sense that he has said they are going to back me in and let me do it my way.

"Do I think I could be a senior coach next year? Yes,

"Is it the right time for me?

"At the end of the year I need to sit down and have a think about it.

"I am stuck in the week-to-week job of getting ready for each task."

Teague said if he didn't win the job full time he would like to stay as an assistant given the strong relationships he had built.

"Right now I think it would be hard (to move) in the sense that I am loving the role I have got but also loving the relationships I am building.

"Ideally I continue doing that. If that's as an assistant coach and the fit is right I would be happy doing that."

