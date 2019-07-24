How the kind act of a stranger led to a new business

FOR THE BETTER: Tamyka Cook and Kathleen Gibbons have opened a new laundromat and want to find the person who inspired their idea.

FOR THE BETTER: Tamyka Cook and Kathleen Gibbons have opened a new laundromat and want to find the person who inspired their idea. Scott Powick

DOWN on their luck, living in a back shed on a property damaged by a devastating flood is what Tamyka Cook and her family faced in 2017.

The aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Debbie affected thousands of people in Queensland and Northern NSW - but it brought out the best in our communities.

For Ms Cook the generosity of a stranger not only lifted her up in trying times, it became the inspiration of her new business.

Along with her best mate and business partner Kathy Gibbons, Ms Cook opened Little Mzz Everything Laundromat Services at West Burleigh, next to Caltex, last week with an emphasis on helping people in difficult circumstances.

Ms Cook had her family home flooded in 2017 and decided to send her children to their grandparents' house in Oakey, on the Darling Downs.

But her children had no clean clothes, until a Good Samaritan offered a helping hand.

"A lady pulled up on the Saturday and asked if she could do anything,” Ms Cook said.

"I said 'all of my cupboards of kids clothes have been damaged, but they are still in the cupboard'.

"She took (the clothes) home and told me she would have them back for when the grandparents come.”

True to her word, the stranger had the clothes back the next afternoon, which became the catalyst for Ms Cook and Ms Gibbons' latest business venture.

The pair were on holidays together in Bali last year when the idea came to them to open a new laundromat.

"The penny dropped when I went to Bali,” Ms Cook said.

"I knew we needed a laundromat in the area, and it was because this lady did it for me.

"That conversation became a pipe dream, which has now become a reality.”

With the new business up and running, finding the unknown hero from 2017 is at the top of Ms Cook's to-do list.

"It has been a dream of mine to find who this lady is, give her the biggest hug and hopefully show her the success her generosity started,” she said.

"I would love the community to know how amazing she was and that she touched my heart.

"It was the most decent thing any woman could have done for a mother.”

The laundromat is currently offering a full service, which includes a $20 charge for people who live off tank water.

The pair are also offering a pick-up and delivery service, which includes residents in Northern NSW.

"I know everybody out there is hard-working and we all register that it is hard to survive on tank water,” Ms Cook said.

The laundromat is currently open from 7am-5pm, with plans to extend trading hours to 5am-midnight from as early as next week.