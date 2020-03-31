How the Mid North Coast is working to stop the spread

60 playgrounds on the Coffs Coast have closed.

60 playgrounds on the Coffs Coast have closed.

FOLLOWING the Prime Minister's latest announcement on measures to help minimise the spread of coronavirus, local playgrounds, skate parks and outdoor exercise equipment are now off limits.

From midnight last night, all 60 playgrounds, five skate parks and outdoor exercise equipment in the local government area on the Coffs Coast were closed to public use.

Extensive signage detailing the closures will be rolled out over the next few days.

"It's already very noticeable that residents are really starting to do the right thing and staying at home unless it's absolutely necessary to go out. We'd like to thank them for their co-operation," said Steve McGrath, Coffs Harbour City Council's General Manager.

"We would urge everyone to remain patient and continue to listen to the messages coming from the NSW and Australian Governments."

Among the measures the Prime Minister announced on Sunday was strong guidance for all Australians to stay home unless for:

- Shopping for what you need (food and necessary supplies),

- Medical or health care needs, including compassionate requirements,

- Exercise in compliance with the public gathering requirements,

- Work and study if you can't work or learn remotely.

Outdoor gathering is now limited to two people (except for household family units).

Boot camps can only comprise of one trainer and one participant.

While many facilities are closed to the public, Council is still open for business.

People can access Council's range of online services 24/7, including the submission of Development Applications (DAs), by calling Council on 02 6648 4000 or emailing coffs.council@chcc.nsw.gov.au

Anyone needing to make account payments is being asked either to use the online payment options detailed on the account, or call Council during business hours.

For information on all the current changes to Councils programs and services, visit coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/Coronavirus