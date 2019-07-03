How the NSW Government is addressing Tweed's opioid crisis

Drugs such as oxycontin are being increasingly abused in the region.

THE abuse of opioid medications in the region is being investigated by the Northern NSW Local Health District (NNSWLHD) in a bid to raise awareness about the dangers of the drugs.

Opioids, which include prescription drugs such as oxycontin, codeine and morphine, are intended to relieve short term pain but are being increasingly used recreationally.

The NNSWLHD is collaborating with the North Coast Primary Health Network to increase public awareness of the problem, engage the community in finding a solution and educate clinicians.

According to a statement from the NNSWLHD, when used inappropriately opioids can lead to "dependence, addiction and death”.

NNSWLHD Project Coordinator Dr Abbey Perumpanani said most of the opioid-induced deaths nationally are considered accidental (85 per cent), with just one-tenth recorded as intentional, mirroring what is seen locally.

"Opioid overdose deaths and errors are increasing, particularly among older Australians who are being prescribed opioid analgesics for pain conditions,” Dr Perumpanani said.

"What complicates the picture for this group is that they may be on a number of medications, as well as have underlying health complications such as cardiac or breathing problems. These factors undoubtedly increase the risk of overdose.

"More people are also surviving accidents, major surgical interventions and medical treatments. This in turn leads to an increasing prevalence of chronic pain and an increasing number of prescriptions to manage that pain.

"Through this project we hope to use a two-pronged approach to address the issue of opioid overdose and misuse in our community by engaging both consumers and health professionals."

An education workshop was recently held in the Tweed to bring together general practitioners, pharmacists and hospital staff including medical, nursing and allied health, to discuss alternatives to opioids in the management of pain.

The workshops also discussed plans for occasions when opioids do need to be used.

The 2018-19 state budget has committed $225.3 million to alcohol and other drug health-related services.