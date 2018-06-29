How the tennis community rallied after calamitous fires

LOOKING AHEAD: Judy Cartwright and Rob Nienhuis from Tennis Terranora say the future is bright for the club.

LOOKING AHEAD: Judy Cartwright and Rob Nienhuis from Tennis Terranora say the future is bright for the club. Liana Turner

NO ONE had their heart ripped out so starkly when fires tore through the Terranora Tennis Centre last year than former tennis professional Brendan Moore.

"This is literally my life, and more importantly, the life of the kids, and it's all gone,” Mr Moore said.

Tennis player Ethan Watts and coach Brendon Moore in front of their tennis home after the fire. Scott Davis

It is hard to fathom how gut-wrenching the fire, which reduced the club's recently completed long-term vision to rubble, was for the local community, but Mr Moore's words go a long way to describing it.

Saturday night, however, just seven months after the devastation, Tennis Terranora has renewed cause for long-term optimism.

The tennis community is buzzing ahead of tomorrow's Tennis Terranora Charity Ball, which will play host to former world number one and two-time grand slam champion Pat Rafter.

Pat Rafter rarely makes public appearances these days, and his presence at tonight's Tennis Terranora Charity Ball represents a key milestone in the future rebuild of the tennis club. RITCHIE B. TONGO

The money raised will go towards the full rebuild of the Joan Nichol Tennis Centre destroyed in the blaze, as well as three lawn tennis courts that will ultimately give the club every major playing surface.

Losing not only their newly built clubhouse but everything from balls, racquets, uniforms, laptops, linemarkers, nets - the list goes on - the destruction of the tennis club was close to total. Having now rallied back from such a position, club president Rob Nienhuis said he was incredibly proud of the tennis community.

GUTTING: Emergency services attend the grim scene at Tennis Terranora last year. Liana Turner

"For the first month we were in shock. We were all numb,” Mr Nienhais said.

"Since then we've worked tirelessly to go out there and fundraise and find ways to rebuild our clubhouse however we can.”

With the club having now reached an insurance settlement, Tennis Terranora believes it is close to getting shovels into the ground to rebuild its state-of-the-art facility.

According to Mr Nienhuis, tonight's ball is a just reward for all the effort that has gone into getting the club to this point.

"Everybody had pulled together amazingly to achieve this,” he said.

After tomorrow night the hard work will continue, with Tennis Terranora embarking on an ambitious project to rebuild its clubhouse, add lawn tennis courts and fully realise its master plan, finish the club with four more hard courts and possibly a hit-up wall.

"We have a lot to keep pushing towards,” Mr Nienhuis said. "The dream hasn't finished yet.”

HARD TIMES: Joan Nicoll Tennis Centre after it was gutted by a fire last November. Scott Davis

Helping the cause will be all the money raised on the night through ticket sales and a memorabilia auction, featuring items signed by Rafter, Roger Federer, Lleyton Hewitt and John McEnroe.

Last-minute tickets can be found at Tennis Terranora's Facebook page.