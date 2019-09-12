How the Tweed Hospital is caring for mental health patients

Data released by the Northern NSW Local Health District Emergency Departments reveals less people in Tweed Heads Hospital for mental health reasons are needing to be secluded from other patients. Picture: Jerad Williams

Data released by the Northern NSW Local Health District Emergency Departments reveals less people in Tweed Heads Hospital for mental health reasons are needing to be secluded from other patients. Picture: Jerad Williams

BETTER strategies and less time isolated from others in the hospital has led to Tweed Heads boasting one of the best mental health plans in the region, latest figures have shown.

Data released by the Northern NSW Local Health District Emergency Departments reveals less people in Tweed Heads Hospital for mental health reasons are needing to be secluded from other patients.

Tweed recorded 4.6 per 1000 beds for mental health needed to be secluded in the second quarter of the year.

This is below the state’s performance indicator of 5.1 per 1000 bed, and is being hailed as a terrific result.

“I’d like to acknowledge the significant work our teams have been doing to reduce seclusion rates for patients in their care, which is leading to better experiences for our ­patients,” NNSWLHD director clinical operations, Lynne Weir said.

Figures showed patients needing to be separated from the rest of the hospital were spending less time secluded.

Patient seclusion was on average 29 minutes less at the Tweed Hospital from April to June compared to the same time last year.

Lismore Hospital also recorded promising data in their mental health unit.

Their seclusion rates were down to four per 1000 beds.

The success of the last quater for the two hospitals has been attributed to new strategies put in place, according to a NNSWLHD statement.

“Seclusion and restraint are used to maintain safety for a patient, staff or others,” the statment read.

“The District is continuing to implement actions from the NSW Health Mental HealthSafety and Quality in NSW

“The introduction of new strategies have already shown positive results in this quarterly report.”