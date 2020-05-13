How Caba junior pushes his limits by answering surf’s call

Cabarita’s Seb Bungate goes to the air, he loves to execute the big aerial punts. Photo: Dean James/Layers of Salt.

BORN in John Flynn Hospital at Tugun and raised at Cabarita, Sebastian "Seb" Bungate learnt to surf at the Pass at Byron Bay.

"My parents took me there every weekend and sometimes after school! I developed a love for the sport and then progressed from there," said the young surfer who turns 17 in June.

Last year, he competed in the Australian Junior Titles at Margaret River, travelling to Western Australia with his dad, Christian, and fellow Cabarita boardrider and NSW team member Blake Neta.

It was their first trip to the West and both boys enjoyed success, reaching the finals of the MR Shield and under-19 boys' All Stars in the National School Surfing titles, finishing equal third in both categories.

"We travelled and lived in a motorhome for two weeks from Perth to Margaret River," he said.

"It was truly amazing just travelling around and looking for waves among massive cliff faces and sandy roads to the biggest bays I have ever seen with pumping surf with nobody out! It was honestly like a movie."

Since he was 12 years of age, Seb has loved surfing with his mates and the 'early' ritual, pushing each other to go harder.

Cabarita boardrider mates Seb Bungate and Blake Neka collecting their Finalist medals at the 2019 National School titles held at Margaret River, WA. Photo by Christian Bungate.

"My mates and I would go for a surf before the sun came up, which was called an early one, almost every morning ­before school just for a bit of fun but when we are out there we were always pushing each other in the surf, to see who can do the biggest punt or the biggest turn!" Seb said.

What followed next was joining the Cabarita Boardriders.

At last year's inaugural King of the Tweed Boardriders Battle hosted by his club, Seb rescued a young swimmer in trouble during the tag team final.

As he paddled out for his heat, he could see the swimmer struggling near the rocks and immediately performed a surfboard rescue.

As he sent the swimmer in on a wave to cheers from the beach, rival club Kingscliff Boardriders were way ahead but Seb charged back out to pull off a frontside air and landed it.

Kingy won, Caba were second and Seb was acknowledged as the sportsman of the event.

Not surprisingly, the Year 12 student from Kingscliff High School excels in SLR, is gifted with timber technology and woodworking and plays golf in his free time.

He rides a Matt Hurworth 5'9 1/2 x 18 x 3, has been to Indonesia seven times, but his favourite was surfing the left-hander at Gracetown, WA during last year's trip.

Like Caba's original aerial champ Chippa Wilson, Seb would like to be a professional free surfer, getting paid to do trips and take clips.

"I would have to say being a free surfer would be of tap, as you're travelling the world SURFING, doing what you love and learning new things would be actually skitz."

His biggest concerns for the future are the amount of pollution and rubbish that is among this world.

"The oceans we surf in, it is actually devastating. We can help clean up after ourselves to make sure we are not littering and ensuring that we are recycling and reusing,"

Seb's motivational statement on life and his approach says it all: "Nothing to lose and everything to gain."