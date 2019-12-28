Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jim Chapman is working to save a school in a Kenyan slum.
Jim Chapman is working to save a school in a Kenyan slum.
News

How this coffee can help kids get an education

Aisling Brennan
28th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CORAKI man is asking people to spare a few extra dollars to help save a vital primary school Kenya.

Jim Chapman, who is studying a business and commerce degree at Bond University, launched Nice Coffee Co. to help support St Johns School in the Kenyan slum of Kibera, through using ethnically-sourced Kenyan coffee and supplying beans-and-machine packages to offices and companies who want to have a positive social impact.

On a recent trip back to Kibera, Mr Chapman was told St Johns School would be closed by the government in January, unless work was carried out to rebuild its classrooms.

To assist further, he's also launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise extra funding for the school.

"The principal got a visit, it was a few days before we got there, he told us once we got into the school," Mr Chapman said.

"A classroom in Kenya had collapsed, I think it killed eight kids, so the government became really strict on building regulations. They've already closed something like 100 schools, and you can see where they're coming from."

Mr Chapman said while Nice Coffee Co. preferred to support St Johns School directly from its own profits, the tight time frame to keep the school open meant they had to look at other options.

"We are clearly pretty passionate about using coffee to support this project, but because of the deadline we've had to change things a little," he said.

"When someone manages to get a good education and work, they're not only supporting themselves but their whole extended family.

"Education, I think is the most important thing for these kids, among many other challenges."

Mr Chapman was thrilled with the initial response, which had already raised more than $11,000, but there was still a long way to go reach the $30,000 target.

Alongside the GoFundMe appeal, Nice Coffee Co. was fundraising for the school through its usual product sales, as well as sales of a special coffee table book chronicling life at St Johns School and in the Kibera slum.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/saving-st-johns-school.

bond university education funding gofundme campaign kenya
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve on the Tweed

        premium_icon Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve on the Tweed

        Entertainment Celebrate the new year in style with dinner and champagne, watch the fireworks just over the border, or dress in your best 80s inspired outfits and hit the dance...

        ’They gave her something … then the screaming started’

        premium_icon ’They gave her something … then the screaming started’

        Crime Screams as paramedics revive three people after overdose. GRAPHIC

        Dad’s moving tribute: ‘I will never get over you’

        premium_icon Dad’s moving tribute: ‘I will never get over you’

        Crime A dad made a moving tribute to his slain teenage son Jack Beasley.

        'Possible' police action over hemp business

        premium_icon 'Possible' police action over hemp business

        Business Hemp business pulls out of expo over police feats