How this footy club reduced injuries in 2020 season

TWEED Coast Tigers AFL club have managed to significantly reduce the number of competition and training injuries in the 2020 season with the help of some eager students.

The Southern Cross University students, who are studying a Bachelor of Sport and Exercise Science, joined the coaching team this year and focused on injury prevention and recovery for the Tweed Coast Tigers AFL Club as part of a placement program.

At an end-of-season ceremony this month, the club congratulated the students and presented each with a thank you gift for their valuable contribution.

“We wanted to recognise the contribution of the Southern Cross University’s sport and exercise program facilitating our players with immediate assistance and recovery programming that put our players on the mend quickly,” club manager Hamish Mitchell said.

“The warm up and warm down programs ensured our players were injury-free from the normal soft tissue injuries and therefore allowed us to have the maximum impact on the weekend with full squads being available most weeks.”

Dr Luke Del Vecchio, a Lecturer-Practitioner for the Sport and Exercise Science program, explained how he and the students collaborated to design and deliver a range of different programs to address concerns the club had raised.

“These results demonstrate clear outcomes and highlight the benefits of a student placement program for sporting teams, aligned to many of the University’s strategic goals,” he said.

“The fact that the club largely attributes their player wellbeing to the work of the seven students is something they and the University can be proud of, especially in dealing with COVID-related restrictions.”