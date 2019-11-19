Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Leukemia survivor Xanthe Lee Nitschke, pictured with her Jack Russell Terrier Luna, has graduated from Grade 12 at Peace Lutheran College, and will now study to become a veterinary nurse. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Leukemia survivor Xanthe Lee Nitschke, pictured with her Jack Russell Terrier Luna, has graduated from Grade 12 at Peace Lutheran College, and will now study to become a veterinary nurse. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Health

Cancer survivor ready to live dream after high school

by Grace Mason
19th Nov 2019 2:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE were times when Joanne Nitschke thought she would never see the day when her daughter Xanthe graduated from high school.

As she battled for two-and-a-half years with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia after being diagnosed as an 11-year-old she wondered if she'd even reach her next birthday.

But last week the now 17-year-old stood proudly beside her Peace Lutheran College classmates with big plans for the future, following through on a dream she has long held to become a vet nurse.

Xanthe Lee Nitschke. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Xanthe Lee Nitschke. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

"I've been doing work experience at the Cairns Emergency Vets and they already want me to start now," she said.

While sick, Xanthe met Dr Chris Brown from Bondi Vet as part of the Make A Wish program and he gave her an engraved stethoscope which she still uses.

Such is her love for animals her date to the school formal was her friend's dog Zara.

She was escorted into the event by two people who co-ordinated fundraising for the family when she was first diagnosed.

The community rallied behind her during her illness with classmates shaving their heads and care packages sent to her in Brisbane weekly.

"There are so many people who have supported her over the years so it was nice to be able to share her success with them," Joanne said.

More Stories

cancer editors picks graduation high school survivor

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Enjoy relaxed nature of camping without the hassles

        premium_icon Enjoy relaxed nature of camping without the hassles

        Travel Located adjacent to a nature reserve and just a short walk to Cabarita Beach, Hideaway offers a glamping experience unique in the region being so close to the ocean

        Tyalgum situation worse than first thought

        premium_icon Tyalgum situation worse than first thought

        Breaking The village is about to have stricter water restrictions imposed, just days after...

        The best of the 80s coming to Twin Towns

        premium_icon The best of the 80s coming to Twin Towns

        Music The great music of the 1980s will be on full display on Saturday evening, when the...

        FIRE UPDATE: Active fire still burning across the landscape

        FIRE UPDATE: Active fire still burning across the landscape

        News Firefighters are still busy at fires across the Northern Rivers