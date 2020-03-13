How this Tweed girl, 10, became a street skating prodigy

10-year-old Tweed Coast skating prodigy Chloe Covell celebrates coming second in the Australian Womens Championships. Photo: Scott Powick

EYES glued to the television watching Nyjah Huston blow people's minds on a skateboard at the X Games, six-year-old Chloe Covell immediately grabbed a board and ran outside.

Through pure grit and determination, four years on the Tweed youngster is not only the best street skater for her age but she is one of the best in the country.

Last weekend, the 10-year-old Terranorra Public School student came second in the open female Australian National Street Skateboarding Championships.

A backside board slide on some big rails secured Chloe's podium finish, just behind 18-year-old Hayley Wilson.

The young prodigy had only just recovered from a chipped ankle bone in time to compete in the Melbourne competition.

Her father Luke Covell, a former New Zealand international rugby league footballer who played for the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks and Wests Tigers in the National Rugby League, explained Chloe decided to give the open section a crack after winning the under-14s last year.

"She is a very determined little girl, it sort of doesn't really matter what it is, whether skateboarding or school," he said.

"Even her teachers say she is the most competitive young girl they've seen inside and out of the classroom. It is just a self-determination to conquer what she has set her mind on, it definitely helps her overcome those tricks that don't have room for error."

Chloe has also been invited to train with the women who are vying to get a spot in the Tokyo Olympics, although she is too young to go herself.

She has been to about three of the training camps before.

"It is a great opportunity she has loved, being able to skate with those girls who have a lot of experience," Mr Covell said.

Chloe also gets support from Nike, which, after seeing clips of her tricks on Instagram, sends her clothing.

When she isn't skating or training with her coach, she is on the soccer field.

"I think she is grateful, we all are grateful, she is doing something she loves and has already had opportunities to travel to parts of Australia and skate and get to experience stuff the average kid might not," Mr Covell said.

"It is no credit to anyone but herself, she is the one that works hard and gets out there and sacrifices a fair bit - it is good to see her get rewarded for her hard work."