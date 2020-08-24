How to apply for lucrative North Coast business opportunity

Could you develop any of Tweed's community markets? Photo: Ryan Fowler Photography

Could you develop any of Tweed's community markets? Photo: Ryan Fowler Photography

THE opportunity to run up to seven markets within the Tweed is up for grabs.

Tweed Shire Council is seeking expressions of interest from individuals or groups to run the region's community markets.

Building and Environmental Health manager Denise Galle said the council wanted the markets to grow and become sustainable waste cultural and community experiences.

The vision includes providing more opportunities for local goods, services, arts, crafts and organic products, as well as entertainment, such as musicians, buskers and artists.

Successful applicants would operate one or more of the markets from November 1 to October 31, 2023.

Ms Galle said applicants were advised to read the Market Management Plan Guidelines 2020 and the Markets Policy 2020, available on the council's website, before beginning their EOI.

The policy sets out the location, frequency and operating times of the individual markets and the terms of the development consent for each location.

While there are more than seven community markets in the Tweed, this EOI process relates to these locations:

Kingscliff (Jack Bayliss Park)

Kingscliff (Lions Park)

Kingscliff (Salt Central Park)

Murwillumbah (Knox Park)

Pottsville (Phillip Street)

Tweed Heads (Recreation Street)

Tweed Heads (Jack Evans Boat Harbour).

TSC staff will be available for appointments from 9am to 11am today until Wednesday to assist with applications, book on 02 6670 2400 or by emailing tsc@tweed.nsw.gov.au

Expressions of interest close at noon on Wednesday.