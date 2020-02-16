How to avoid this ballooning problem with your pet

It’s the No.1 health issue facing Australian pets and there are a few simple changes you can make to avoid yours becoming a statistic.

IS YOUR pooch or tabby looking like it's let itself go over the summer? Struggling a bit more get off the couch?

Well, those little slivers at dinner might be doing more damage than you think.

According to PetSure Claims data, obesity is the No.1 health issue facing Australian pets.

The data revealed pet insurance claims for obesity-related conditions such as diabetes and heat stroke had doubled in the past five years.

But Sally the Labrador, 9, isn't it making it easy for her owners Craig and Bronwyn Macken to keep her weight down.

"This dog is known for opening fridges, opening freezers and can get anything from anywhere," Mr Macken said.

One Christmas, a few years ago, Sally managed to get to ham, chomping half of it in a 10-minute time frame.

Sally the labrador exercises regularly but has no appetite control. Picture: Sarah Marshall/AAP

"The pup regularly goes for walks and is active, but she just can't stop herself," Mr Macken said.

According to veterinary director Gerardo Poli, this is quite normal.

"They don't feel full they because they are opportunistic eaters; they want every meal because to them it feels like it's their last," Dr Poli said.

He suggests cutting back on the treats, increasing exercise progressively and going to the vet for a diet plan.

"When we cut back the food of the dog it may cause an imbalance of nutrients," Dr Poli said.

"The best thing to do is to chat to vet and geta gauge on how much to reduce the food."