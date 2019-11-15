How to find the perfect property location

Professional house flippers Kath and Chris Friedrich know what buyers like in a location

AFTER flipping 10 houses in four years, Kath and Chris Friedrich know which location is more likely to fetch them a profit.

While buyers are chasing turnkey- ready homes, they have found they also want to live two streets away from main roads, in sought after school zones and not be impacted by electricity transmission towers.

The couple, who are currently finishing their latest project in Kellyville are not opposed to knocking on the neighbour's door to ensure they are buying into the right area.

Pictured at their latest project house in Kellyville is professional are house flippers Kath and Chris Friedrich.

"We just got this vibe when we came to view this house - you could just feel it was a homely street," Mrs Friedrich said.

"It's a lovely community, the children all go to the same primary school, you can walk to the new train line and local shopping centre - so we know that people will be coming here for that."

The old adage of buying real estate - ''location, location, location'' - has long been drummed into the heads of house hunters.

While we all can't afford a harbourside residence, there are some other spots that could make it easier when it comes time to sell.

According to leading online property site realestate.com.au, the three main drawcards for Sydney buyers are proximity to local shopping precincts, school catchment zones and access to public transport.

But there are some other must-have local attributes.

Buyers want to live near coffee shops

COFFEE SHOP

Who knew the local barista could be an important person when listing your home on the property market? Nerida Conisbee, chief economist for REA Group, said while people like to live close to retail outlets, the ideal location doesn't have to be within walking distance to a large shopping centre or supermarket.

"When we talk about retail precincts, it could be a small strip of shops with a really cool coffee shop," she said.

Who knew the local barista could be an important person when listing your home on the property market?

RIGHT COMMUNITY

Just like family, you can't pick your neighbours, however, there are telltale signs whether the local community is going to be the right fit.

Bars on windows and security systems may indicate a higher level of crime in the area. It could also be worth taking a sneak peek over the back fence to check a hoarder doesn't live next door. Buyer's agent Jacque Parker from House Search Australia suggests striking up a conversation with neighbours to find details on issues such as strata. They may be more willing to tell you information that an agent or vendor.

"If I do see a neighbour outside tending to their rose garden, we will always have a chat," Ms Parker said.

"That is exactly how we discovered once that the block next door to a property we were looking at was going to have a fast food restaurant built on it, which turned us off."

Information needs to be verified as it may be in the neighbour's interest for the property not to sell.

Playgrounds are an important feature at The Gables masterplanned community in Box Hill

PLAYGROUNDS

There is a reason why developers install playgrounds within new residential communities - because families with younger children love them.

"If you go to some of the more popular house and land estates, they have invested a lot of money in some great play areas with items such as flying foxes - it gives something extra for kids to do when they go outside," Ms Conisbee said.

Properties overlooking golf courses are popular

PRIVACY

Any water view whether it is a river, beach, ocean or even a dam are considered a dream location. Golf course outlooks are also popular even for non-players as it provides a backdrop of greenery and space.

There is increasing demand for ''absolute privacy'' meaning backyards that are well-screened from those living next door.

"People like being elevated, they want to be able to look over their neighbours and not their neighbours look into them " Ms Parker said.

A North West Metro train

QUIET

Public transport is a major plus when buying real estate but not everyone will want to live within walking distance to a train station.

Being close to the transport, but not directly living in the hub is seen as advantageous.

Flocks of cockatoos or living next door to a bat colony may also turn off potential buyers. Ms Conisbee suggests taking a drive-by at night just to ensure the property is as quiet in the evening as it is during the day.

"No one wants noisy neighbours but you also don't want to find out that you are going to be living near a supermarket that has deliveries coming through at 3am," she warned.

Originally published as How to find the perfect property location