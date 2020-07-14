How to get cash to upgrade your heritage home

After – A property in Dum Dum that received a grant from Council's Local Heritage Assistance Fund in 2019.

HERITAGE homeowners could be able to give their home a facelift on council's dime.

Owners of heritage-listed properties or properties within a heritage conservation area can apply for a funding that aims to encourage positive conservation work and best practice management of built heritage in the Tweed.

The Tweed Shire Council's Local Heritage Assistance Fund grants program will provide successful applicants with grants to undertake small scale conservation works to properties that hold heritage value or significance.

Funding will not be granted for work that has already taken place or for works that need development consent.

Strategic Planning and Urban Design unit co-ordinator Iain Lonsdale said this year, the focus was to provide financial support for owners to undertake a comprehensive management plan to help guide future restoration on their property.

"However, we will also accept applications for any projects that demonstrate a good heritage conservation outcome and that do not require development consent," he said.

There are 146 Heritage Items and six Heritage Conservation Areas identified in the Tweed Local Environmental Plan 2014.

The heritage conservation areas are Condong, Hartigans Hill in Murwillumbah, Murwillumbah Main Street, Tumbulgum, Tyalgum and Uki.

Funding will be awarded based on the significance and value of the expected heritage outcomes of the project, with the council matching the applicant's expenditure up to a specified amount.

Applications are open from July 13 to August 21.

For more information and to apply, visit tweed.nsw.gov.au/heritage

Successful applicants will be advised in writing in early September.