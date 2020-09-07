How to get new locals’ discount at luxury resort and spa

Byron at Byron Resort and Spa launched Crystalbrook Local, a loyalty program offering exclusive discounts to Northern Rivers residents.

NORTHERN Rivers residents have now access to a special local's discount at a luxury hotel and spa.

Byron at Byron, owned by Crystalbrook Collection, launched Crystalbrook Local, a loyalty program offering exclusive discounts to Northern Rivers residents.

Members of Crystalbrook Local will receive 15 per cent off restaurant, bar, stays and spa experiences at Byron at Byron.

Residents who join the program prior to October 7 will also receive a complimentary drink.

We're back! Byron at Byron has officially re-opened and we're so excited to see our guests and locals again.

General manager of Byron at Byron, Julian Moore, said the offering marked the reopening of the venue.

"As we reopen our doors with a refreshed look, we are excited to welcome back our locals and thank them for their support through our accommodation, food and beverage offerings," he said.

"We will continue our commitment to long-term partnerships across the region and contribute to the sustainable growth of the Northern Rivers area."

Residents of the Northern Rivers area can sign up for Crystalbrook Local via www.crystalbrookcollection.com/local-byron-bay to receive exclusive deals and offers as part of the program.

Byron at Byron is at the final stages of completing a $6 million refresh to ensure an ongoing commitment to sustainability and seamless integration with the surrounding environment.

As part of Crystalbrook Collection's approach to Responsible Luxury and sustainable travel, the resort uses upcycled, recycled and locally sourced materials.

Unveiled on September 1, phase one includes new restaurant, Forest.