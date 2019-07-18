How to get your hands on unique buys this weekend

Peita Gardimann with designer Erica Bates, a fashion designer who makes clothes and dolls from upcycled fabric, with some of her items which will be on sale at the Makers and Finders Market market on Saturday.

Peita Gardimann with designer Erica Bates, a fashion designer who makes clothes and dolls from upcycled fabric, with some of her items which will be on sale at the Makers and Finders Market market on Saturday. Scott Powick

BARGAIN hunters looking for something original should mark Saturday on the calendar, and head to the monthly Makers and Finders Market in Murwillumbah on the day.

Held at Knox Park and the M-Arts precinct, the markets will feature handmade stalls, live music and wares from local food vendors.

Market manager Peita Gardiman said the market blended the environmental principles of reduce, reuse and upcycling together with showcasing the talents of people in the community who created a range of handmade, unique and artisan items.

"The Makers market is held inside the M-Arts Precinct, a large converted industrial shed - you will find a place where crafters and artisans come together,” Ms Gardiman said.

"Visitors will discover beautiful handmade objects, chat to resident ceramists, illustrators and sculptors, see live studio demos and explore the shipping container art studios.”

One of those crafters who will be at the market will be Erica Bates, a fashion designer and self-confessed refashion addict.

Eager to promote upcycling, mending and refashioning of existing clothing and textiles, Erica will be showing techniques of how to bring new life to old clothes.

Directly across the road, the outdoor Finders (flea) market is set in family-friendly Knox Park, offering local produce, vintage, collectables and pre-loved goods.

"Makers and Finders is all about artists creating beautiful, useful, everyday items, employing low-waste, low polluting and morally just processes,” Ms Gardiman said.

"Shoppers can benefit by getting unique, handmade items that support individual entrepreneurs, or they can find a pre-loved item and support the earth by reducing waste and mass consumption.”

The Makers and Finders Market will be held this Saturday, and on the third Saturday of each month from 9am.

For more information, visit www.makersandfindersmarket.com.