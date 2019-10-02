Menu
Tweed Hospital Auxilary members Marie Gaardsted, Cath Fraser and Ricki Koolmers with some of the itesm which will be on sale at the art and craft stall at the Auxiliary's annual fete at the Tweed Heads Civic Centre. - Photo: SCOTT POWICK
Health

How to help those who help the hospital

bob anthony
2nd Oct 2019 5:30 AM
FOR more than 69 years, The Tweed Hospital Auxiliary has been doing its bit to help the hospital.

From providing services through the efforts of its volunteers to raising funds for vital equipment, the Auxiliary has played a key role in the hospital community.

Now it is calling on the Tweed community to help it continue its work by supporting its annual Auxiliary fete at the Tweed Heads Civic centre on Saturday, October 12.

The fete, which as been going for more than 30 years, will feature a wide range of stalls including home made cakes and baked products, hand made jewellery, plants, a book stall, preloved clothes, arts and crafts and remnants and soft toys.

Auxiliary secretary Annette Alexander said there would also be some quality trash and treasure on offer which will delight any bargain hunter.

There will also be refreshments available on site.

“Our Auxiliary has 114 members and we serve many roles around the hospital including staffing the gift shop, taking the food and drink cart around the wards and offering support where we can,” she said.

“Each year, the hospital gives us a ‘wish list’ of what they would like and this year, it is an ultrasound tool for use in the Emergency Department valued at $47,000.

“The proceeds from the fete will go a way towards that so we encourage the tweed community to come along and support us which in turn will benefit them through the hospital.”

The fete will run from 8am to 2pm (DST) and will be held in the civic centre auditorium.

Parking is on site.

Tweed Daily News

