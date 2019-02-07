How to protect yourself online

CYBER SECURITY: An information session will be held later this month discussing the issue of cyber crime.

CYBER SECURITY: An information session will be held later this month discussing the issue of cyber crime. Contributed

AN INFORMATION session teaching business owners and residents how to secure themselves online will be held on the Gold Coast later this month.

The quarterly police community meeting for the Palm Beach police station will focus on cyber security.

Guest speaker Chris Haigh will provide information about how you can minimise your risk online at home and at work.

Mr Haigh said there was a lot of misinformation about cyber security and his 30 minute presentation discussed easy and practical solutions to cyber security issues.

"Cyber security is getting worse and I feel there are myths around cyber security and those myths are so prevalent,” he said.

"There are a lot of people who do not understand some of the risks out there and how easy it is for people to get your info and use it against you.

"I like to talk about are the basics of cyber security, which are easy to do, and debunk some of the myths around cyber security.”

Mr Haigh said the biggest mistake people made when it came to online protection was not updating the software on their devices.

He said the session would allow attendees to ask any questions.

The meeting will be held at the Currumbin RSL on Thursday, February 21.

The meeting will start at 5.30pm AEST, with participants asked to arrive half an hour before.

Those wishing to attend are encouraged to RSVP via email, amazing@iangrace.com.au.