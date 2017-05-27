How to push your happiness buttons

BRAINY BOOST: Exercise is a natural way to boost your endorphins and happiness.

I DON'T know about you, but I rather enjoy the experience of feeling happy.

Whether that emerges just from enjoying a day of glorious weather, or a job well done, when something pleasant happens that makes you feel good, your brain shoots out a flash of dopamine, a neurotransmitter designed to create feelings of satisfaction and reward.

If you didn't already know that your brain can create emotional feelings, this may come as a surprise.

But your brain really is running the show when it comes to your behaviour, craftily squirting out a bit of serotonin for happiness, or dopamine for satisfaction, and many other neurotransmitters designed to get you experiencing particular feelings so you'll behave in certain ways.

And you thought you were in control. Not as much: if your brain decides that what you just did was something worth doing again, it will produce happiness neurotransmitters.

There are two problems with this: sometimes those neurotransmitters are produced in response to doing something that really isn't good for us: like smoking, alcohol, caffeine and recreational drugs.

Over-use of computer games and social media (that smart phone you're carrying can induce a shot of dopamine, making it all too easy for us to get lured back to swiping and liking).

It's good old self-discipline that helps you control those urges towards self-destructive behaviours that feel good in the moment but less so in the long term.

Brains can get inflamed too, which inhibits their ability to produce neurotransmitters, including happiness inducing serotonin and dopamine.

If your body is inflamed then it's possible your brain can become inflamed too, generating mood disorders like depression and anxiety.

Although some of that dopamine can be re-absorbed and used again, your brain needs a steady supply of nutrients like protein, minerals and glucose to keep producing more.

There's another problem with dopamine: it can be exhausted.

This is most evident with recreational drugs, where larger amounts are needed as time passes to extract the same feelings the drug offered.

On the positive side, ordinary helpful day-to-day activities can spark a dopamine reaction too. Exercise, particularly, is well known to produce the class of neurotransmitters known as 'endorphins' because they make you feel good.

One of the best ways to boost your mood (in a healthy way) is to get sweaty exercising.

