How to see the ‘pink’ supermoon

Those turning their gaze to the skies on Tuesday evening could be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the "pink" supermoon.

Well, it's not actually pink. But it is certainly bright and gives off the illusion of a pink hue.

According to NASA, the name comes from the pink phlox, a flower in the US that blooms around the same time as the "pink" moon.

"Supermoon" is the unofficial name given to full or new moons that happen when a moon reaches its closest point to earth, which makes it appear bigger and brighter.

They're certainly not uncommon, but star gazers will be treated to two this year.

The first will be visible on Tuesday night, and the second is due to light up the skies on May 26. It will be a total lunar eclipse that will turn into a blood moon.

"Different publications use slightly different thresholds for deciding which full moons qualify as supermoons, but for 2021 all agree the two full moons in April and May are supermoons," NASA's Gordon Johnston said.

The "pink" supermoon will appear just after midday on the east coast. But it will be another 12 hours, just before or after midnight depending on the time zone, until it reaches its brightest point.

For those on the east coast that is 1.22am, 12.52pm central time and 11.22pm for those in the west.

These times are when the moon will be within 90 per cent of perigee - its closet approach to earth. If perigee happens within 24 hours of a full moon, it's also a supermoon.

Experts often call this event a perigee-syzygy moon.

The supermoon is likely to have an impact on the ocean, with slightly higher tides expected.

It will also be significantly brighter for the next few days.

