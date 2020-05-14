Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Enjoy a visit to the museum by trying out the new virtual tour that simulates a digital view through a sequence of still images, text and narration. Picture: Ryan Fowler.
Enjoy a visit to the museum by trying out the new virtual tour that simulates a digital view through a sequence of still images, text and narration. Picture: Ryan Fowler.
Community

How to tour the Tweed Regional Gallery from home

14th May 2020 9:59 AM | Updated: 10:06 AM

THE Tweed Regional Museum may have temporarily closed its doors but that doesn't mean locals need to miss out on discovering the region's history.

Enjoy a visit to the museum by trying out the new virtual tour that simulates a digital view through a sequence of still images, text and narration.

Experience a taste of the rich displays available to enjoy when the museum opens again.

The tour is part of Council's Together Tweed initiative and is designed to keep the community connected by discovering local history during the COVID-19 shutdown.

<< RELATED: Characters come alive at Tweed museum >>

Click your way through the 1915 building and state-of-the-art extension to explore the displays, including the new Land | Life | Culture exhibition which opened just weeks before the pandemic closure.

Sit back with your isolation buddies and learn something new about your local community from the comfort of your home.

More Stories

museum twdcommunity twdnews tweed regional gallery virutal tour
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    BuzzFeed Australia to close

    BuzzFeed Australia to close
    • 14th May 2020 10:29 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fugitive Barbaro arrested in Sydney over young mum’s death

        premium_icon Fugitive Barbaro arrested in Sydney over young mum’s death

        Crime Wanted fugitive Ricardo Barbaro has been arrested in NSW and is set to be extradited, 10 days after the body of young mum Ellie Price was found in her home.

        • 14th May 2020 9:01 AM
        FINAL DAY: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAY: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        News The demand for news has never been greater.

        Want to live next door to Thor?

        Want to live next door to Thor?

        News The home has been likened to a shopping centre

        Fears for missing man

        premium_icon Fears for missing man

        News Police seeking public help to find David Barnes