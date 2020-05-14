How to tour the Tweed Regional Gallery from home

Enjoy a visit to the museum by trying out the new virtual tour that simulates a digital view through a sequence of still images, text and narration. Picture: Ryan Fowler.

Enjoy a visit to the museum by trying out the new virtual tour that simulates a digital view through a sequence of still images, text and narration. Picture: Ryan Fowler.

THE Tweed Regional Museum may have temporarily closed its doors but that doesn't mean locals need to miss out on discovering the region's history.

Enjoy a visit to the museum by trying out the new virtual tour that simulates a digital view through a sequence of still images, text and narration.

Experience a taste of the rich displays available to enjoy when the museum opens again.

The tour is part of Council's Together Tweed initiative and is designed to keep the community connected by discovering local history during the COVID-19 shutdown.

<< RELATED: Characters come alive at Tweed museum >>

Click your way through the 1915 building and state-of-the-art extension to explore the displays, including the new Land | Life | Culture exhibition which opened just weeks before the pandemic closure.

Sit back with your isolation buddies and learn something new about your local community from the comfort of your home.