Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Empty Surfers
Empty Surfers
Business

How toilet paper is saving a Queensland business

by JACOB MILEY
27th Mar 2020 11:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Surfers Paradise business owner has never in 14 years sold toilet paper at his store but now it's keeping him afloat.

Toilet paper has been in hot demand since the outbreak of the coronavirus in Australia, with panicked residents wiping out stock across supermarkets.

So Mohammad Didorally, manager of Global Brands Outlet, thought "why not". A pallet's worth was on Thursday out the front of the Surfers Paradise store.

"I've never sold toilet paper in 14 years," he said.

"There's a demand for it, it's crazy.

"It (the toilet paper) is walking out the door, mate.

"I'm not doing anything inside the store at the moment. It's just that selling, it's keeping the business going."

 

 

A customer purchases a packet of toilet paper at Global Brands Outlet in Surfers Paradise. Picture: Glenn Hampson.
A customer purchases a packet of toilet paper at Global Brands Outlet in Surfers Paradise. Picture: Glenn Hampson.

 

coronaviruspromo

Mr Didorally made the decision to stock the toilet paper outside of his store about three weeks ago after seeing the panic buying on the news.

"If I didn't have that I would be closing and not coming to work," he said.

The business owner said people had also been asking for hand sanitiser and masks as they had already sold out.

A new shipment is due next week.

Originally published as How toilet paper is saving a Gold Coast business

More Stories

business coronavirus finance toilet paper

Just In

    Hands up who'll miss the Footy

    Hands up who'll miss the Footy
    • 27th Mar 2020 12:33 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meet the ‘Aussie hero’ feeding anxious Centrelink customers

        premium_icon Meet the ‘Aussie hero’ feeding anxious Centrelink customers

        Offbeat Every day Gold Coast man Anthony Wright feeds hundreds of anxious people left financially stranded by the escalating pandemic, forced to stand in line and wait.

        • 27th Mar 2020 11:19 AM
        OVER 3000 CASES: Harsh shutdown decison could be made today

        OVER 3000 CASES: Harsh shutdown decison could be made today

        Health Coronavirus cases jump to more than 3000

        Tweed mayor, councillors react to the council election delay

        premium_icon Tweed mayor, councillors react to the council election delay

        News See what our mayor and councillors said about council elections delay

        One thing is clear in mixed messages: Our leaders are at war

        premium_icon One thing is clear in mixed messages: Our leaders are at war

        Opinion Is Gladys Berejiklian’s relationship with Scott Morrison too broken to repair?