How trailblazin Coast surfer is keeping busy as events holt

Currumbin’s Jade Wheatley winning the Qld State Open women’s title in earlier March before the COVID 19 shutdown of Surfing Qld events. Photo by Ben Stagg

CURRUMBIN'S 23-year-old Jade Wheatley was on a roll after winning her first Queensland State Open women's title in early March and the prospect of competing in her first WQS event but like so many other events in surfing has all been put on hold until further notice.

Wheatley has been a professional coach for Surfing Services based at Currumbin who has seen surf lessons postponed but the upbeat coach has given her minions tips to practise during the shutdown.

Empowered by the new generation of women's professional surfing with equal prizemoney and increased performances, Jade has found her niche in coaching young women in her club.

When Jade first joined the Alley there weren't many girls in the club and only a select few in other clubs, but when her career turned to surf coach, encouraging girls surfing in her local community became a top priority.

Passionate coach and role model for women’s Surfing Jade Wheatley continues to inspire her minions. Photo supplied.

"That push for girls into boardriders has been amazing," she said.

"I'm so stoked to see that there are more girls in clubs now and all trying to take on the boys ha-ha.

"I'm extremely passionate about girls surfing. I feel growing up in a male-dominated sport really pushed my surfing career to its fullest.

"The world looks at female and male athletes as equals and I see women's surfing progressing to the next level with the chicks putting together manoeuvres like the men, including aerials and big wave surfing."

Wheatley is the oldest of five siblings who all started surfing at the same time.

Competing against each other hastened their surfing development and results came quickly.

In their first contests, Jade and brother Koby won their divisions in the Wahu Grom series.

Her funniest surfing experience with the family was waking everybody before sunrise to go to Snapper but when they arrived it was onshore with a howling northerly.

So, without hesitation they drove up to The Spit as a southerly buster hit. Undeterred they turned back around and went straight back to an offshore Snapper.

"Should have checked the forecast," she said jokingly.

On another occasion, while the family were surfing at Snapper, their car was broken into with camera, wetsuits, and surfboards were stolen.

Jade has always looked up to Mick Fanning as an inspirational role model and when the three-time world champ found out, he gifted the family all new Rip Curl wetsuits.

Jade repeated this act of generosity to a new family who had just joined the Alley and experienced a similar situation using Mick's glowing example of kindness.

"Boardriders clubs are such a positive environment to be in, developing friendships and a fun understanding of competitive surfing," she said.

"The Alley is such a fun family club for all young groms to the opens."

Jade rides AKSHAPES designs shaped and glassed by Adam Klink.

Her all-round high-performance board is 5'8 x 18 ¾ x 2 3/8 with 26ltrs.

"My other interests are linked to my surfing, eating well and training hard to keep my body fit to aim to improve my surfing," she said.

Surf Scene asked how Jade was coping with Covid-19.

"My first thoughts about the pandemic are for the safety of my family and surfing community and for the wider world," she said.

"I have come up with some unique and fun ideas for the grommets that I am coaching to keep them focused on their surfing if the beaches get shut down.

"In the meantime I'm still sneaking out for the odd surf and keeping my distance."