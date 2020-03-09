How businesses plan to develop “foodie haven” reputation

Looking forward to participating in the Tweed Artisan Food Weekend's Meet The Locals event at Potagers restaurant at Carool next Saturday are staff Matt Dawes, Peter Burr and Michael Lee. Photo: SCOTT POWICK

Looking forward to participating in the Tweed Artisan Food Weekend's Meet The Locals event at Potagers restaurant at Carool next Saturday are staff Matt Dawes, Peter Burr and Michael Lee. Photo: SCOTT POWICK

THINGS are changing on the Tweed, and not just the season, with the shire rapidly developing a reputation as a "foodie haven".

To capitalise on that, The Tweed Culinary Collection - a subsidiary of Destination Tweed - has planned the Tweed Artisan Food Weekend this Friday to Sunday which will feature fresh local produce, growers and chefs in a number of food events.

From a bush tucker walk and talk to a river cruise that begins in a bakery and ends at a distillery, the weekend is packed with the unique tastes of the Tweed.

The three-day program begins on Friday, March 13, with an afternoon Tweed River voyage of taste discovery, starting Cubby Bakehouse at Chinderah with freshly baked baguettes then cruise with Mount Warning Tours to Tumbulgum and the Husk Distillery for a rum tasting and live music lawn session.

Also that same afternoon, there will be a backlot beer tour and tasting at the Stone & Wood brewery in Murwillumbah.

Learn the process behind the region's best loved local brew.

Discover the natural environment on Saturday, March 14, with the morning Fingal Walkabout Tour curated by elder Uncle Franc where you'll learn about native bushfood and its medicinal value. This will be followed by a locally sourced long lunch at Sheoak Shack at Fingal which will also feature their latest art exhibition.

On Saturday afternoon, get up close and personal with local growers and chefs at Carool's garden restaurant, Potagers.

The chefs will curate a four-course menu accompanied by local cheese and a glass of wine. On hand will be representatives from Cape Byron Distillery, Cheeses Loves You, Birds Bay Oysters and Australian Bay Lobsters who will provide an insight into their products.

After lunch wander the green gardens and indulge in the picturesque views across the valley to the coast.

To wrap up the weekend, on Sunday, March 15, indulge in a "Death by Advocado" lunchtime garden picnic soiree at Tropical Fruit World with fresh local produce coupled with Stone & Wood beer or a glass of wine.

The Husk Distillery will be hosting an exclusive Ink Gin tasting afternoon and distillery tour and learn about the process involved in making one of Australia's leading gins.

While the leaves may be falling in Autumn, interest is rising in agri tourism and the Tweed Artisan Food Weekend is a great way for locals and visitors to see and taste what the Tweed has to offer.

Tantalise your tastebuds and book a trip to the Tweed this autumn.

For booking information visit www.destinationtweed.com.au