How Tweed kids can get on the first Regional Youth Taskforce

Young people have the chance to have their say on issues that concern them as part of a new taskforce.

A REGIONAL Youth Taskforce will give young people a platform to propose solutions and tackle the issues important to them such as getting a job, transport, mental health, housing and homelessness.

Minister for Regional Youth Mrs. Bronnie Taylor officially opened the taskforce two weeks ago and said he was encouraged by the responses to date.

"As the first Minister for Regional Youth, I want young people in our regions to know that this is your chance to be heard, to champion your local causes, represent your friends and classmates, and be involved in the decisions that help to create change in your hometown,” he said.

"We want local voices participating in this Taskforce. As a government we need to listen to young people, we want to understand what services and support would help them prosper.”

NSW Advocate for Children and Young People Andrew Johnson welcomed the Taskforce, saying that it could ensure the views of young people are heard when the government is making decisions.

"We are very encouraged to see the government listening to the voices of young people. Thousands of young people in regional NSW started the conversation, and it is great to see they will continue to be listened to in shaping the strategy,” Mr Johnson said.

The Taskforce will be made up of 18 members who will meet regularly and provide direct advice to NSW Government agencies, the Office for Regional NSW and Cabinet on state-wide policy decisions and local plans.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest urged young people who are passionate about our region and who have ideas on how to tackle local issues to apply.

"We want to see applications from everybody. It's not just about the best and brightest, firsthand experience is key here and will mean you can tell us what you think will really work for our region and the young people who live here.”

Applications are open to anyone aged 12 to 24 who live in regional NSW and travel costs and accommodation will be covered for Regional Youth Taskforce members who need to travel.

To find out more or submit an application, visit www.nsw.gov.au/RegionalYouthTaskforce.

Applications are now open until 11.59pm, 5 August 2019.