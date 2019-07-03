How Tweed parents can receive up to $200 for free

Up to $200 is available for sporting registrations and memberships.

PARENTS of students involved in sport can now receive up to $200 to go towards club memberships and registrations under the State Government's Active Kids program.

The program aims to keep kids active without leaving their parents out of pocket by providing access to two $100 vouchers.

Previously, only one $100 voucher was available per family.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the additional funding would help kids stay active all year long.

"We all know kids in Tweed want to play sport and keep active with their friends and now parents can encourage them even more with another voucher to help spread the costs associated with participation,” Mr Provest said.

Mr Provest said since the Active Kids program was launched in 2018, more than one million vouchers had been redeemed and more than $100 million saved by NSW families.

He said from January - June there was an overall increase of 13 per cent in the number of Active Kids' vouchers created, including a 17 per cent rise in vouchers created for girls following an influx of registrations for dance, gymnastics, tennis and swimming Active Kids providers.

From today, parents of school-enrolled children can access a second $100 Active Kids voucher to use towards registration and membership fees for sport and active recreation each year.

For further information visit sport.nsw.gov.au/activekids or call 13 13 02.