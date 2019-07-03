Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Up to $200 is available for sporting registrations and memberships.
Up to $200 is available for sporting registrations and memberships. Barry Leddicoat
Politics

How Tweed parents can receive up to $200 for free

Rick Koenig
by
3rd Jul 2019 12:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PARENTS of students involved in sport can now receive up to $200 to go towards club memberships and registrations under the State Government's Active Kids program.

The program aims to keep kids active without leaving their parents out of pocket by providing access to two $100 vouchers.

Previously, only one $100 voucher was available per family.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the additional funding would help kids stay active all year long.

"We all know kids in Tweed want to play sport and keep active with their friends and now parents can encourage them even more with another voucher to help spread the costs associated with participation,” Mr Provest said.

Mr Provest said since the Active Kids program was launched in 2018, more than one million vouchers had been redeemed and more than $100 million saved by NSW families.

He said from January - June there was an overall increase of 13 per cent in the number of Active Kids' vouchers created, including a 17 per cent rise in vouchers created for girls following an influx of registrations for dance, gymnastics, tennis and swimming Active Kids providers.

From today, parents of school-enrolled children can access a second $100 Active Kids voucher to use towards registration and membership fees for sport and active recreation each year.

For further information visit sport.nsw.gov.au/activekids or call 13 13 02.

free cash funding sports tweed
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    New way council could sting those parking illegally

    premium_icon New way council could sting those parking illegally

    News Motorists in the Tweed have been stung $600,000 in parking fines and that could soon increase as council decides whether to out a new way of catching drivers.

    How police caught the Murwillumbah machete robber

    premium_icon How police caught the Murwillumbah machete robber

    Crime Police arrested the alleged thief yesterday.

    Christine Anu shares song and stories with Tweed

    premium_icon Christine Anu shares song and stories with Tweed

    Offbeat Australian singing legend delights crowd at Tweed

    Homeschooling a ‘default setting’ for frustrated parents

    premium_icon Homeschooling a ‘default setting’ for frustrated parents

    Education Parents are at their wits’ end over their child’s school anxiety