How Tweed teens will be taught about dangers of alcohol

Tweed teenagers will be taught about the dangers of alcohol.

TWEED teenagers will take part in an awareness program which aims to change the culture of binge drinking.

The program will be taught by Tweed Coast Liquor Accord which won a grant to help reduce alcohol-related harm.

The Accord will work with high school students on issues associated with serving and supplying alcohol in the hospitality and retail industries.

Liquor & Gaming NSW executive director Natasha Mann said the students would learn about responsible alcohol use and gain a Responsible Service of Alcohol qualification.

"This project is really a practical and localised awareness program which aims to change the culture of teenage drinking on the Tweed Coast,” Ms Mann said.

"It's great to see that participants will learn about being more aware and responsible when consuming alcohol and potentially working and supplying alcohol responsibly in the future.”

The one-off Liquor Accords Grants Program was designed to deliver innovative initiatives that improve public safety and amenity in licensed premises and other public and private spaces.

"Liquor Accords play a key role in the NSW Government's approach to the regulation of alcohol,” Ms Mann added.

"This project is a great example of how Liquor Accords can support their local community to remain safe and free from alcohol related harm.”

The NSW Government committed $100,000 to the Liquor Accords Grants program with 10 Liquor Accords across the State successful in their applications for grants up to $15,000.