How Tweed’s schools stack up with each other

The schools with Tweed's most crowded and best resourced classrooms have been revealed.

An analysis of national data from the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority has revealed the schools where teachers have the most students to teach.

The figures show in 2018 in the Tweed region there were more students per teacher at Pottsville Beach Public School than any other school.

According to the data, the most up to data that includes all state and private schools nationally, Pottsville Beach Public School had 19.2 students for every teacher, the highest in the area.

The second highest student-teacher ratios were at St Ambrose Catholic Primary School where there was an average of 18.9 students for every teacher at the school.

At Terranora Public School there were 18.9 students for every teacher, the Tweed region's third highest.

In contrast there one teacher for every 3.6 students at Caldera School, the region's lowest ratio of students per teacher.

The second lowest ratio was at Pacific Hope School where there were 7.1 students per teacher.

The figures show at Murwillumbah High School there were 8.8 students per teacher, the third lowest ratio in the Tweed region.

According to ACARA the national student-teacher ratio was 13.5 students for every teacher.

Across the country independent private schools had the lowest student to teacher ratios with 11.7 students to every teacher.

Government schools had an average of 13.8 students for every teacher while Catholic schools had an average of 14 students for every teacher.

Student-teacher ratios do not take into account teacher aides or non-teaching staff at schools, only the full-time equivalent teachers.

Tweed's most crowded classrooms

Pottsville Beach Public School: 19.2 students per teacher

St Ambrose Catholic Primary School: 18.9 students per teacher

Terranora Public School: 18.9 students per teacher

Kingscliff Public School: 18.7 students per teacher

Dungay Public School: 18.7 students per teacher

Banora Point Public School: 18.2 students per teacher

Tweed Heads Public School: 18.1 students per teacher

Bilambil Public School: 18.1 students per teacher

Bogangar Public School: 17.6 students per teacher

Tyalgum Public School: 17.3 students per teacher

Tweed's least crowded classrooms

Caldera School: 3.6 students per teacher

Pacific Hope School: 7.1 students per teacher

Murwillumbah High School: 8.8 students per teacher

Stokers Siding Public School: 9.4 students per teacher

Tweed Valley Adventist College: 9.9 students per teacher

Bhaktivedanta Swami Gurukula School: 9.9 students per teacher

Wollumbin High School: 11.0 students per teacher

Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School: 11.2 students per teacher

Aetaomah School: 11.3 students per teacher

Chillingham Public School: 11.5 students per teacher