How Tweed's youth can have their say in politics

Young Tweed residents now have the chance to be heard in politics.. Jacob Ammentorp Lund

A NEW Youth Taskforce which allows young people to give direct feedback and advice to the NSW Government will be established later this year.

The Regional Youth Taskforce will be made up of 18 members who will meet regularly to voice their opinions to ministers about policies and other issues.

Travel costs and accommodation will be covered for Regional Youth Taskforce members travelling across NSW for meetings.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest encouraged young people in the Tweed to apply for a place on the taskforce.

"To the young people living in Tweed, this is your chance to be heard, to voice your opinion on local issues, to represent your mates and peers and to help make decisions that will drive change in your own community,” Mr Provest said.

"Homelessness and mental health are just some of the challenges in our area and will be working to address these with the help of the Taskforce.

"We know each region has different challenges, that's why we are seeking an even representation of two members from each of the nine NSW regions - if you are aged 12 to 24 and have an idea for youth in our community, this is a great time to share it.”

Minister for Regional Youth Bronnie Taylor said work was already underway to address issues facing young people in regional NSW.

"I am pleased to say the NSW Government has established the first ever Office for Regional Youth and we will soon release the State's first Regional Youth Strategy to address challenges in regional NSW,” Mrs Taylor said.

"The young people of today will become the leaders of tomorrow which is why the NSW Government wants to ensure our regional youth are front and centre throughout the decision-making process.”

To find out more or submit an application visit www.nsw.gov.au/RegionalYouthTaskforce.

Applications are open until 11:59pm 14 July 2019.