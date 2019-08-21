How two month search for alleged hit-and-run driver unfolded

Tim Watkins, playing for the Mullumbimby Moonshiners Rugby Club, was killed in a hit-and-run incident at Wilsons Creek.

FOR almost two months police searched for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run at Wilsons Creek, near Mullumbimby.

They made repeated calls for information to help provide answers for a family and community in mourning - asking for dash cam footage and then information about a car they believed to be involved in the incident.

Tweed Byron Police District Crime Manager Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen said the "tireless" work of both police and the community was instrumental in the investigation.

How the search unfolded

June 23 - Tim Watkins was killed in a hit-and-run crash at Wilsons Creek near Mullumbimby. A passerby finds Mr Watkins on the side of the road near his bicycle at 1am. Police and ambulance crews attend but he is declared deceased at the scene. Police appeal for any one with information to come forward.

June 24 - Community remembers Tim Watkins as "a larrikin with a smile that would light up a room". Go Fund Me campaign is launched to help his family. Police continue to ask community for information and dash cam footage.

June 26 - Police renew calls for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

June 28 - Mullumbimby Giants pay tribute to teammate Tim Watkins at game. "He was a small bloke but he had a big heart and did everything he could for the team."

July 3 - Community invited to memorial and police renew calls for information.

July 5 - Memorial for Tim Watkins held at Mullumbimby Rugby league grounds. "He was a wonderful young man who had a lot of fun in his life."

July 16 - Police release details of the vehicle invovled in crash. The released two example images of a van they were looking for, a late 1990s model Mitsubishi Delica L400, appealing for anyone with information about its whereabouts or the driver to come forward. They appealed to the driver to come forward.

August 21 - Coffs Harbour police arrest a 51-year-old Wilsons Creek man over the incident after vehicle located in Bellingen. Police thank the community and police for their tireless efforts during the investigation.