‘How we’ll get billions for Airport trams’

TRAMS to Gold Coast Airport and northern NSW, a second M1 and fast rail to Brisbane. Billions of dollars are about to be poured into these major projects for just one reason.

These are the major infrastructure projects which must be fast-tracked to help the Gold Coast deliver the 2032 Olympic Games for southeast Queensland.

Mayor Tom Tate has thrown his weight behind the state's bid for the world's biggest sporting event and says the city would play an integral role.

Gold Coast Light Rail Stage 3A artist impressions and stations between Broadbeach and Burleigh Heads

While initially lukewarm at the idea of hosting the event in the wake of the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Cr Tate now says southeast Queensland is in a position to make a "very credible bid" for the Olympics.

But the Mayor says billions of spending on infrastructure projects must be brought forward to make it a reality.

"To step up to an Olympic bid I see potentially something which would be very successful.

"I see it as a bid with plenty of infrastructure implementation to go with it," he said, speaking to the Bulletin from Greece.

"This means light rail to the Gold Coast Airport, a second M1 known as the Coomera Connector, and fast trains between the Gold Coast and Brisbane.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate. Pic Tim Marsden

"Infrastructure will charge up the whole southeast through a co-ordinated effort to ensure it is a regional games.

"There will be savings from spending on sports infrastructure by re-using the Commonwealth Games facilities here and in Brisbane so that will mean funds will be free to go towards our much-needed transport upgrades.

"This spending has to be done anyway but the Olympics mean it would have advance sooner."

Cr Tate was previously critical of the plans to host the Games in Brisbane and insisted that the Gold Coast City Council would not play a role in financially backing the event.

Council was forced to put more than $100 million extra into the Commonwealth Games after a funding dispute with the former LNP State Government

However he warmed to the idea in recent weeks after plans to broaden the bid to become a southeast Queensland celebration rather than centred on a single city.

While council will not directly put any funds towards the bid, it will offer up city controlled sporting infrastructure built for the Commonwealth Games for use as Olympic venues.

Council funding will also go into the expansion of the light rail.

Artist impressions of the Gold Coast Airport upgrade. Picture: Supplied



The International Olympic Committee on Wednesday night approved historic rule changes which allowed regions and countries to bid on the Games rather than individual cities.

he changes to the Olympic Charter also mean the decision to award games can be made much earlier than the traditional seven years out.

Cr Tate said a fast decision on the bid would give the city time to prepare and deliver the necessary infrastructure.

"Borobi should start training so we can get him back out there again," he said.

"There is also an opportunity for the NSW Government to fast track their light rail from Coolangatta into northern NSW.

The proposed offshore Gold Coast cruise ship terminal. Photo: Supplied

"I also foresee the Gold Coast Airport increasing its infrastructure spend to cater for the Olympics."

The future of the SEQ bid will now rest on formal advice from the IOC and Federal Government.

The Mayor also hopes a successful bid would bring his pet project, the Gold Coast offshore cruise ship terminal off the backburner.

"There is also the opportunity to fast-track the cruise ship terminal," he said.

"The Auckland Rugby World Cup had cruise ships used as accommodation for visitors during the Games.

"We could have two moored and two others off the Coast with tenders bringing people in."