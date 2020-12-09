How would you fix this black spot intersection?

The council is asking the public for input on how to fix the intersection at the boat ramp on Kennedy Dr in Tweed Heads.

HOW would you fix the boat ramp intersection on Kennedy Dr in Tweed Heads?

Ideas from a dedicated right-turn lane onto Norman St, a centre refuge or banning right hand turns out of Norman St are being explored by the Tweed Shire Council.

The council has received Federal Black Spot funding improve the section of road where 11 people, including three pedestrians, have been injured across the past five years.

Other suggestions which could be explored include improving pedestrian safety near Scales Seafood by widening the centre median and parking lane nearest to the river, installing fencing to funnel people to the safe crossing point left-in and left-out only at the boat ramp.

Residents and visitors can view the concept designs for the project at yoursaytweed.com.au/blackspot and make comment until 4pm on December 31.

External consultants were engaged to review the current situation which included the installation of traffic cameras, on-site observations, crash reviews and traffic modelling.

Road safety officer Alana Brooks said an extensive review of this black spot area at Kennedy Dr has found that there were no safe gaps for motorists to turn right out of Norman St or right out of the boat ramp during peak times.

"There was no perfect option that maintained the current level of access, traffic flow and parking, while addressing safety issues and to meet the needs of residents now and into the future. The proposal selected provides the greatest safety benefits, while maintaining acceptable traffic flow on Kennedy Dr," she said.

"A compliant roundabout could not be installed within the available space. We also reviewed traffic signals but these would create long queues on Kennedy Dr even with current traffic volumes."

The proposals have been endorsed by the Tweed Shire Local Traffic Committee which includes council officers, councillors, Transport for NSW and NSW Police.

Works are scheduled to take place following the school holidays in April 2021.