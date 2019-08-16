This is how you can celebrate world rum day in Tweed

AH hah me hearties - today is World Rum Day and to celebrate, the Tweed’s own Husk Distillers is marking the occasion with a weekend of rum ‘education’.

AH hah me hearties - today is World Rum Day and to celebrate, the Tweed’s own Husk Distillers is marking the occasion with a weekend of rum ‘education’. Supplied

AH hah me hearties - today is World Rum Day and to celebrate, the Tweed's own Husk Distillers is marking the occasion with a weekend of rum 'education'.

The distillery at Tumbulgum is home to Husk's Pure Cane and Spiced Bam Bam which are both agricole rums made from freshly squeezed cane juice sourced from Husk's home grown product.

Agricole rums differ from molasses rums in that they are seasonal, since can juice can't be stored and they tend to be pure in flavour and can be enhanced by adding spices.

Husk is running distillery rum tours Friday, Saturday and Sunday and is offering special cocktails over the weekend as well.

Each 90 minute tour will provide an insight into the rum making process and explain about the vibrant rum culture from around the world.

Also included will be two signature cocktails, a tasting of four rums (including the sold out Husk Triple Oak), and allow the public to taste fresh and fermented cane juice and follow the journey of Husk Rum from paddock to bottle.

While the exact origin of rum is not clear, the first known distillation of rum took place during the 17th century on various sugarcane plantations located in the Caribbean.

It is believed that the slaves on the plantations were the first ones to discover that the byproduct of the sugar refining process could be fermented and processed in a spirit.

Since then, it has been synonymous with pirates and the navy but the folks at Husk will be eager to show that you don't to love a love the sea or talk like a pirate to appreciate this popular spirit.

Come celebrate world rum day at Husk, this Friday, and ease into your weekend with afternoon drinks until 6pm at the distillery at Tumbulgum.

Reservations are essential for Saturday and Sunday tours before 4pm with walk ins welcome after 4pm. Rum cocktails will be on offer all weekend.

Limited tickets available, book online at https://www.huskdistillers.com/cellardoor