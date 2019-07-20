How you can help build a new grandstand for sporting clubs

VOTE NOW: Three junior sport club presidents, Dan Stanford, Peter Mitchell and Rob Raymond want residents to vote in a competition so they can have the NSW Government fully fund a new grandstand.

VOTE NOW: Three junior sport club presidents, Dan Stanford, Peter Mitchell and Rob Raymond want residents to vote in a competition so they can have the NSW Government fully fund a new grandstand. Scott Powick

JUNIOR clubs who use a popular Tweed Heads South sporting field have joined forces in a bid to have a major piece of infrastructure built for their patrons.

A combined grant application has been put forward by a number of clubs that use the Dave Burns Fields, to have a covered grandstand and storage facility built.

The project is one of several which are part of the NSW Government's My Community Projects.

Residents can head online and vote for their favourite community project, and projects that gather the most votes will be funded by the government.

A covered grandstand at Dave Burns Fields would allow 160 people to be able to sit in the shade, and would be available for all users of the grounds.

South Tweed Colts Cricket Club president Peter Mitchell encouraged Tweed residents to vote for the project, which would benefit more than 2000 juniors who use the fields.

"The whole idea is to get a covered area for the children to sit out of the elements and their supporters who are their mums and dads and grandparents,” Mitchell said

"Currently there is no shading, no seating and in inclement weather it can be very hard for people to watch sport.”

Clubs ranging from cricket to touch football use the oval, as well as two schools in the region.

Mitchell said the opportunity to provide seating and cover from the weather would allow all clubs to attract more participants.

If you want to help these clubs get a new grandstand for their kids, you can vote online at mycommunityproject.service.nsw.gov.au or at any Service NSW Centre.

Voting will close on Thursday, August 15.

The successful projects will be announced by the NSW Government in September.