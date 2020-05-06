Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Cudgen League Club fire 2
News

How you can help Cudgen Leagues Club fire investigation

Jessica Lamb
by
6th May 2020 11:49 AM | Updated: 12:34 PM

ANYONE with video footage of the blaze that gutted the Cudgen League Club on Monday night is encouraged to contact police.

Tweed Byron Police District officers are appealing to the public to come forward with any information which might help the investigation into the cause of the fire. 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

<<READ History lost after Leagues Club went up in flames HERE>>

Emergency services were called to the Wommin Bay Rd building at Cudgen about 3.25pm when the club was seen to be well alight by residents. 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

<<READ ROLLING COVERAGE OF THE FIRE HERE>>

Fire and Rescue NSW crews took several hours to extinguish the blaze, with aerial fire-fighting assistance from Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.  

<<READ 'DUMBFOUNDED': Monster blaze guts local club HERE>>

No one was injured in the fire, but the building suffered significant damage.  

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

More Stories

Show More
twdcrime twdfire twdnews twdpolice

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Bullsh*t!?’: Gold Coast man wins top lotto prize

        premium_icon ‘Bullsh*t!?’: Gold Coast man wins top lotto prize

        News A Gold Coast man has had the surprise of his life after winning 1st prize in yesterday’s lotto.

        Fireworks ‘a big waste of money’

        premium_icon Fireworks ‘a big waste of money’

        News The show, costing an estimated $4500, drew immediate cheers

        ‘Proof in pudding’: Anti-vax WAG hits out

        ‘Proof in pudding’: Anti-vax WAG hits out

        Rugby League Calls for player to be stopped from playing if he won’t get flu shot

        NAMED: See the list of 15+ people to face Tweed Court today

        premium_icon NAMED: See the list of 15+ people to face Tweed Court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone appearing in front of the Court today