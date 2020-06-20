How you can help ’unsung heroes’ desperate for room upgrade

Nathan Cartledge and Lachlan Jones are part of a team of renovators who will be transforming the Tweed Heads Public School staff room. Photo: Supplied.

TWEED Heads Public School teachers are very grateful to know they will return after school holidays to a renovated staff room thanks to the generosity of the community.

Matt Flegler of the Elevation church is leading the project to complete a “quick fit-out” of the “pretty ordinary” staff room.

“We just want to bless the community,” he said.

“A lot of people say it’s a school, they should get the government to fix it. We just decided to reach out and bless the school. We operate out of a spirit of generosity.”

Mr Flegler set up a GoFundMe page and in just five days raised more than $5000 toward the project.

He hopes to raise $10,000 by next week to purchase building materials and $20,000 to complete the project.

“Teachers are many times the unsung heroes in our community,” he said.

“Sadly the staffroom hasn’t been updated in many, many years and one of the ways we can make sure the kids in our community are looked after is by ensuring our teachers are taken care of.”

Mr Flegler said the renovation would include laying a new floor, new paint, repairs and construction of a separate space for piano lessons.

“They have a piano in the staff room. When the kids do their piano lessons the teachers have to listen to it,” he said.

“We want to make it a dedicated space for the teachers to recharge before they go back to teach the kids again.”

He said a lot of community members had volunteered to assist with the project through donations or labour and they hoped to complete the project in the July break.

School principal Peter Nichols said the staff room could do with some beautification and renovation and they were grateful of the community offer.

“It would be greatly appreciated,” he said.

To assist the project visit the Tweed Primary School quickfit GoFundMe page.

Articles contributed by Margie Maccoll are supported by the Judith Neilson Institute of Journalism and Ideas.