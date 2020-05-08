Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
(L-R) Business manager Linda Goodwin, Our Kids' Rebekka Battista, nursing administration manager Myra Drummond and Fresh Plus Cafe manager Kristy Olsen (practising social distancing) at Tweed Hospital in preparation for a fundraiser to shout all hospital essential workers with a coffee. Photo: Jessica Lamb
(L-R) Business manager Linda Goodwin, Our Kids' Rebekka Battista, nursing administration manager Myra Drummond and Fresh Plus Cafe manager Kristy Olsen (practising social distancing) at Tweed Hospital in preparation for a fundraiser to shout all hospital essential workers with a coffee. Photo: Jessica Lamb
News

How you can shout Tweed’s hospital heroes a cuppa

Jessica Lamb
8th May 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

YOUR loose change could shout our hospital heroes a well-deserved cuppa.

The call has gone out to join the charity Our Kids to shout a hot beverage for frontline workers at both The Tweed Hospital and Lismore Base Hospital.

Fundraising co-ordinator Rebekka Battista said during this extraordinary time the hospitals’ essential staff had been ever diligent to ensure the community was safe and well.

Our Kids' Rebekka Battista, nursing administration manager Myra Drummond, business manager Linda Goodwin and Fresh Plus Cafe manager Kristy Olsen (practising social distancing) at Tweed Hospital in preparation for a fundraiser to shout all hospital essential workers with a coffee. Photo: Jessica Lamb
Our Kids' Rebekka Battista, nursing administration manager Myra Drummond, business manager Linda Goodwin and Fresh Plus Cafe manager Kristy Olsen (practising social distancing) at Tweed Hospital in preparation for a fundraiser to shout all hospital essential workers with a coffee. Photo: Jessica Lamb

“This campaign allows the community to join with us in a small way to say a huge thank you during these times,” she said.

“Whether you give $4 to shout one hospital hero a cuppa, or $40 to shout 10 hospital heroes a cuppa … it all counts and is a way together we can say thank you.”

Our Kids has arranged with WHSmith Fresh+, the cafe operators inside the hospitals, for everyone on shift on May 13 to receive a free hot beverage to say thank you.

To donate, head to https://give.everydayhero.com/au/thank-you-hospital-heroes.

For more information on how you can help, contact the Our Kids office on 0438 417 085.

Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The reason man bit off own fingers

        premium_icon The reason man bit off own fingers

        Crime A Gold Coast thief faced court yesterday for an assault and a break-in. The court was told he had bitten off all his fingers while in custody.

        When, how cafes and restaurants will open

        premium_icon When, how cafes and restaurants will open

        Business Restaurants and cafes are expected to open within weeks

        REVEALED: When locals can return to Tweed's beach car parks

        premium_icon REVEALED: When locals can return to Tweed's beach car parks

        News "It was a tricky situation, there was no perfect solution."

        BREAKING: Decision handed down on opening beach car parks

        premium_icon BREAKING: Decision handed down on opening beach car parks

        News Rolling coverage of today's ordinary Tweed council meeting