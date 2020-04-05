How you can stay home, healthy and support Tweed businesses

The Tweed Daily News is working with The Tweed Tourism Co. to support the #LovetheTweed campaign which aims to support local business during the coronavirus.

IF YOU'RE working from home, you don't need to miss out on your daily dose of healthy goodness.

During this time of self-isolation and social-distancing it may seem more challenging to keep eating well, but a raft of Tweed businesses are on hand to help, with local produce essentials and care packages that can be picked up or delivered to your door.

Here is just a taste of some healthy home goodness on offer across the Tweed to get you started.

Michele Stephens of Farm & Co

FROM the fertile soil of Farm & Co's crops come home-cooked meals and freshly picked produce, delivered weekly to you or ready for pick up during normal operating hours at their lush Cudgen farm location.

Paddock-to-plate vegetarian family meals from the Farm & Co kitchen include healthy and delicious lasagne, curry and quiche.

All produce boxes and eat-at-home meals must be ordered online the day before you would like to pick up or have the delights dropped to your home.

Delivery is from Pottsville to Palm Beach and for those heading to Cudgen for pick up, the farm produce stall is open and the team will be there to say hello - from a distance!

Head to farmandco.com.au for more details.

Ben Devlin from Pipit

GET IN touch with the team at Pipit to extend the delicious experience of Australia's leading regional restaurant at your own home with Pipit's Vietnamese takeaway menu and Pipit Care Packages now available!

Browse the online menu for Vietnamese classics including Banh Mi, fish cakes and Pho for pick up, or pre-order a Care Package of your choice, such as the Signature Care package featuring some of Pipit's house-made tastes, pantry supplies, fruit and veg and a suggested meal idea.

Pipit

There's also the Premium Date Night Package with seven course meals to reheat for special occasions, Heat and Serve Meals Package for single serves through to families and also a Wine Match option on offer for all packages.

Pipit Care Packages are available Monday, Wednesday and Friday for pick up or $7 for home delivery.

More details at pipitrestaurant.com

Tropical Fruit World staff, Lia Roodnat and Kristy McKinnon. Photo: SCOTT POWICK.

Tropical Fruit World

RENOWNED for its vast plantation and big warm welcome, Tropical Fruit World is currently offering free local delivery for boxes of tasty fresh fruit and delicious trays of avocadoes to help those working from home or caring for loved ones.

Tropical Fruit World fruit boxes

They also have pantry goods and fresh fruit on sale at the farm for pick-ups.

Jump online at tropicalfruitworld.com.au or call 02 6677 7222.

Ursula Watts - Cubby Bakehouse.

Cubby Bakehouse - orders online

CUBBY Bakehouse is your go-to for drive through breads, baguettes, pastries, cookies, cakes and bake at home dough with pre-orders also now available for 16kg fresh market fruit and veg boxes.

With all their bakehouse items made by hand the old school way, the availability of some sweet goods may change from day to day and fruit and veg boxes may also vary depending on market conditions.

Cubby Bakehouse

Same-day order and pick up of bakehouse items available but it's always a good idea to call ahead to ensure your appetite will not be disappointed.

More info at cubbybakehouse.com.au or call 0458 958 852.

Bucks Farm

TAKE IN the valley views and fresh hinterland air of the Tweed on a drive to Buck's Farm in Chillingham to pick up ready-to-eat produce, freshly picked and packed from the plentiful 350-acre farm.

Their famous native farm-fresh finger limes are now in season too!

Be sure to phone ahead to place your order for safe collection at their farm gate.

See bucksfarm.com.au or call 02 6679 1022

Murwillumbah Farmers' Market manager Sue Beckinsale will do everything in her power to continue the weekly market unless there was a clear, national directive not to. Photo: SCOTT POWICK

Murwillumbah Farmers Market

KEEP buying direct from our local farmers and producers is the message from the Murwillumbah Farmers Market, which is still on each Wednesday from 7-11am for fresh food, pantry items, flowers, herbs and take-home meals.

Murwillumbah Farmers Market. Photo: Ryan Fowler Photography

The team are also encouraging big smiles to bridge the social distancing gap, with stallholders sending a heartfelt thanks to Tweed locals for their continued support.

See murwillumbahfarmersmarket.com.au for information and updates.

Mate and Matt's Farm Fresh Fruit & Veg

DELIVERED straight from the volcanic soils of Cudgen to your front door, take your pick from a range of abundant fruit and vegetable boxes online with Mate and Matt's Farm Fresh Fruit & Veg.

It's as easy as jumping online, choosing your preferred harvest selection and awaiting delivery each Monday and Thursday from $4.40 per delivery.

Go to farmfreshdelivery.com.au or call 02 6674 1183