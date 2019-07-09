How you can view council's legal advice on the hospital

The concept design of the new $534m Tweed Valley Hospital.

TWEED Shire Council's legal advice in relation to the Tweed Valley Hospital Project has been made available to the public.

Following a failed rescission motion in the council chambers last week, the council has now opened the legal advice the to public.

The decision to release the advice which the council received after concerns NSW Health Infrastructure had not followed the proper process before choosing the Cudgen Rd site for the hospital, was made on June 20.

The documents were not made available until the aforementioned rescission motion was conduct.

The legal advice is now available to be viewed by the public.

Those who wish to view the legal advice are required to make an appointment with the Tweed Shire Council.

Residents can phone the council directly on (02) 6670 2400 and set up a meeting.

The documents will only be available for viewing at the Tweed Shire Council officers in Murwillumbah.

