Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The concept design of the new $534m Tweed Valley Hospital.
The concept design of the new $534m Tweed Valley Hospital. Contributed
Council News

How you can view council's legal advice on the hospital

Michael Doyle
by
9th Jul 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWEED Shire Council's legal advice in relation to the Tweed Valley Hospital Project has been made available to the public.

Following a failed rescission motion in the council chambers last week, the council has now opened the legal advice the to public.

The decision to release the advice which the council received after concerns NSW Health Infrastructure had not followed the proper process before choosing the Cudgen Rd site for the hospital, was made on June 20.

The documents were not made available until the aforementioned rescission motion was conduct.

The legal advice is now available to be viewed by the public.

Those who wish to view the legal advice are required to make an appointment with the Tweed Shire Council.

Residents can phone the council directly on (02) 6670 2400 and set up a meeting.

The documents will only be available for viewing at the Tweed Shire Council officers in Murwillumbah.

Keep up-to-date on all Tweed Shire Council news on our website, www.tweeddailynews.com.au.

Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    ‘I tattooed my leg for free bowls of ramen’

    premium_icon ‘I tattooed my leg for free bowls of ramen’

    Offbeat A split second decision has seen two women inked for life in exchange for free bowls of ramen.

    • 9th Jul 2019 6:11 AM
    Seagulls sponsors re-sign as women's side continue to rise

    premium_icon Seagulls sponsors re-sign as women's side continue to rise

    Rugby League Seagulls and airport agree to new deal.

    • 9th Jul 2019 5:30 AM
    Man headbutts postie six times, threatens to kill cops' kids

    premium_icon Man headbutts postie six times, threatens to kill cops' kids

    Crime Northern Rivers man shocked to learn of his own behaviour

    Lobsters left to die in tanks after restaurant closes

    premium_icon Lobsters left to die in tanks after restaurant closes

    Food & Entertainment But the RSPCA says they cannot help