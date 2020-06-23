How young Tweed student won his school $10,000

A BUDDING young artist has won a $10,000 grant for a fruit and vegetable garden and kitchen essentials for his Tweed school.

Tommy Millar, 8, was one of just three students who secured the grant after winning a nationwide Coles colouring competition.

Thanks to Tommy's artistic skills, Kingscliff Public School will receive a new kitchen garden filled with fresh fruit and vegetables and kitchen essentials including utensils, cookware and pantry items.

Kingscliff Public School Principal, Diana Foley, said the grant would go a long way in helping the school to develop a kitchen garden program for students.

"Tommy's incredible achievement will have a lasting effect on our school community," Ms Foley said.

"The grant will allow us to build our very own vegetable garden allowing our students to try the Stephanie Alexander Kitchen Garden recipes via our school canteen services."

Stephanie Alexander Kitchen Garden CEO Josephene Duffy was delighted that the partnership with Coles was helping more kids to eat fresh food.

"The Stephanie Alexander Kitchen Garden Program teaches children where their food comes from and to love fresh, healthy, delicious food. We are delighted that this partnership with Coles has allowed us to expand our program to the community at Kingscliff Public School," she said.

Coles Casuarina store manager Mitchell Springer said it will be great to see local families put more fresh fruit and veg in their baskets when they complete their weekly grocery shops.

"This new program teaches children to prepare, enjoy and love fresh healthy food, which is something we are also passionate about at Coles," he said.

"I'm looking forward to seeing some little chefs with their shopping lists come and visit us in store."