How your school performed in NAPLAN over five years

FOLLOWING this year’s NAPLAN tests, these are the Tweed schools that consistently top the state’s NAPLAN results.

An independent analysis of five years of NAPLAN results has revealed the schools that performed the best in the Year 5 and Year 9 tests between 2014 and 2018.

Over that five-year period, Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School, in Terranora, had higher Year 5 yearly results than any other school in the state, scoring an average of 2599.2 each year.

The top performing Year 9 school was Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School, in Terranora, where the average yearly result was 3044.0 for the five years.

To find how each school performed between 2014 and 2018, their average scores for each year were combined and the yearly average found.

Special schools, schools with fewer than 20 students enrolled in either year, and schools that did not report any results for NAPLAN subjects in either year were excluded from the analysis.

The figures were independently compiled from the Federal Government’s MySchool website.

That revealed Mount St Patrick Primary School, in Murwillumbah, had the second highest results for Year 5s over that period, with a yearly average of 2569.6.

The third best performing Year 5 school was St Anthony’s Primary School, in Kingscliff, with five yearly average results of 2543.2.

The second-best performing Year 9 results were at Mount St Patrick College, in Murwillumbah, where yearly results were 2569.6.

St Joseph’s College, in Banora Point, had the third highest average results between 2014 and 2018 with averages of 2894.6.

Tweed’s 10 best performing Year 5 schools between 2014 and 2018: