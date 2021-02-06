MPs reveal how they will vote on voluntary assisted dying

Queensland MPs are set to vote on sweeping euthanasia legislation this year, after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made it a key election pledge.

The Courier-Mail went to all MPs for comment to seek their view on the issue, as they await draft legislation from the Queensland Law Reform Commission which is due by May.

See what your MP had to say in response to the following questions: Do you support voluntary assisted dying? Will you vote in favour of voluntary assisted dying when the legislation comes before the parliament?

See where your local MP stands on this sensitive issue.

Stephen Andrew, Member for Mirani (One Nation)

"We won't be making any decisions until we see the new Bill. I can't make an informed decision without it (the legislation)."

Mark Bailey, Member for Miller (Labor)

"I am in favour of voluntary assisted dying with appropriate safeguards, which I am confident can be achieved as has happened elsewhere. It is an issue of choice and compassion for people with terminal illnesses, and these people should have a choice about their own lives if they are in intolerable pain or no longer have any quality of life."

Ros Bates, Member for Mudgeeraba (LNP)

Member for Mudgeeraba Ros Bates

"Voluntary assisted dying is a sensitive issue for all Queenslanders. LNP MPs are right now listening to the people they represent, the people they'll vote for. They're also waiting to see the legislation so they know exactly what they are voting on. Queenslanders would expect nothing less. Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli has already granted all members of the party a conscience vote."

Stephen Bennett, Member for Burnett (LNP)

His office referred to a statement from an LNP spokesman that said:

"Voluntary assisted dying is a sensitive issue for all Queenslanders. LNP MPs are right now listening to the people they represent, the people they'll vote for. They're also waiting to see the legislation so they know exactly what they are voting on. Queenslanders would expect nothing less. Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli has already granted all members of the party a conscience vote."

Michael Berkman, Member for Maiwar (Greens)

Member for Maiwar Michael Berkman

"Yes. The Greens long standing position is to support voluntary assisted dying. The government has not yet released the legislation, but I support voluntary assisted dying subject to safeguards as recommended by the Parliamentary Health Committee and consistent with the Bill proposed by Professors White and Wilmott of QUT."

Jarrod Bleijie, Member for Kawana (LNP)

"Voluntary assisted dying is a sensitive issue for all Queenslanders. LNP MPs are right now listening to the people they represent, the people they'll vote for. They're also waiting to see the legislation so they know exactly what they are voting on. Queenslanders would expect nothing less. Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli has already granted all members of the party a conscience vote."

Sandy Bolton, Member for Noosa (Independent)

"As an MP my job is to represent my community, not any personal beliefs. In annual surveys undertaken by myself, or the previous MP, an overwhelming number of Noosa respondents support VAD, and I had advocated for the inquiry. It is vital that issues important to Queenslanders are brought into Chamber for all voices to be heard, both for (and) against."

Will you vote in favour of voluntary assisted dying when the legislation comes before the parliament? "Yes, however given we have not seen the draft Bill, if there is any part that raises major concerns and is not addressed, I may ask or support amendments."

Mark Boothman, Member for Theodore (LNP)

"Voluntary assisted dying is a sensitive issue for all Queenslanders. LNP MPs are right now listening to the people they represent, the people they'll vote for. They're also waiting to see the legislation so they know exactly what they are voting on. Queenslanders would expect nothing less. Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli has already granted all members of the party a conscience vote."

Colin Boyce, Member for Callide (LNP)

Member for Callide Colin Boyce

Did not respond.

Nikki Boyd, Member for Pine River (Labor)

"Yes".

Don Brown, Member for Capalaba (Labor)

"Yes".

Jonty Bush, Member for Cooper (Labor)

"Yes. I believe terminally ill people should have the right to end their life on their own terms - if that's what they choose to do. I've reviewed the Parliamentary Committee report on voluntary assisted dying, including excerpts from the 4,719 written submissions the committee received which outlined a very clear and urgent need for this reform. Naturally, I have some questions around eligibility, the training for those involved and what safeguards will be in place to ensure these decisions are truly voluntary - but I hope (and expect) these will be addressed in the upcoming report from the Queensland Law Reform Commission. We need a legal framework that's compassionate, safe and practical for Queenslanders, and I'm sure that's what the QLRC will deliver.

"While I have a personal view on the legalisation of voluntary assisted dying, I also strongly believe that I was elected to represent the views of those living in Cooper. We are currently speaking with people in my electorate about this issue and canvassing their views on how they'd like me to vote. We have an active survey we're encouraging people to respond to (available via my social media), in addition to having conversations with people while we're doorknocking and during mobile offices. At this point, there appears to be strong support from our local community. Cooper residents are invited to contact me to share their view on this important issue."

Glenn Butcher, Member for Gladstone (Labor)

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher

"This reform is something I am more than happy to support, as I did during the election, and the Government intends to introduce this piece of legislation in late May 2021.

"People have seen their loved ones laying in a palliative care bed, gasping for breath, and terminally ill, knowing their life is going to end. They're going through it in a dreadful and painful way, and the family got to sit there and watch them suffer for days, and sometimes weeks. I'm proud to be a part of the Palaszczuk Government that has taken a very considered and conscientious approach to taking community consultation before drafting the legislation. I will await the draft legislation from the Queensland Law Reform Commission and any committee recommendations that may follow. I will vote according to my conscience after listening to my community."

Amanda Camm, Member for Whitsunday (LNP)

"Voluntary assisted dying is a sensitive issue for all Queenslanders. LNP MPs are right now listening to the people they represent, the people they'll vote for. They're also waiting to see the legislation, so they know exactly what they are voting on. Queenslanders would expect nothing less. Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli has already granted all members of the party a conscience vote."

Michael Crandon, Member for Coomera (LNP)

"Voluntary assisted dying is a sensitive issue for all Queenslanders and I'm listening to the people I represent. I'm also waiting to see the legislation, so I know exactly what I'm voting on - my constituents would expect nothing less. The Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli has already granted me and all members of the party a conscience vote."

Craig Crawford, Member for Barron River (Labor)

"I support Voluntary Assisted Dying as an option for people who enter a stage in life when this option becomes a serious consideration. It is very complex and deeply personal issue and I appreciate the Premier's decision to allow all MPs to cast a conscience vote on the issue when the time comes for draft legislation to be examined."

David Crisafulli, Member for Broadwater (LNP)

Opposition Leader and Member for Broadwater David Crisafulli

"Voluntary assisted dying is a sensitive issue for all Queenslanders. LNP MPs are right now listening to the people they represent, the people they'll vote for. They're also waiting to see the legislation so they know exactly what they are voting on. Queenslanders would expect nothing less. I have granted all members of the party a conscience vote."

Yvette D'Ath, Member for Redcliffe (Labor)

"In principle I support voluntary assisted dying and I'll be looking closely at the legislation before making a decision."

Nick Dametto, Member for Hinchinbrook (Katter's Australian Party)

"I do not support euthanasia on a moral basis. I believe that we should be doing all we can to protect and preserve life. I believe there should be more State and Federal investment in palliative care as a more ethical and humane option. I will not be voting for legislation that will legalise euthanasia in Queensland."

Cameron Dick, Member for Woodridge (Labor)

"I look forward to seeing the draft legislation from the QLRC and any subsequent committee recommendations. I support a conscience vote for all members of the parliament."

Mick de Brenni, Member for Springwood (Labor)

"I worked for many years supporting aged care workers before I was elected to Parliament. I saw workers pushed to the limit, I saw people who were desperately worried about their mum and dad; their grandparents and whether they were getting the care they needed, and I saw people suffer. I believe individuals and families should be empowered to consider all the options available in consultation with medical professionals, and that voluntary assisted dying should be one of those options. I'm committed, as part of the Palaszczuk Government, to tackling the big issues, and making the hard decisions, which is why our government will also invest $171 million into a new palliative care plan. That means more nurses, more resources and more care for individuals and families confronting these profoundly complex and personal journeys."

Leeanne Enoch, Member for Algester (Labor)

Member for Algester Leeanne Enoch

"Many of us, my family included, have watched loved ones face end of life challenges. It's heartbreaking, it's painful, and sometimes it confronts an individual's sense of dignity. More can be done to provide greater comfort for people approaching the end of their lives. Individuals and families should be empowered to consider all of the options available, in consultation with their medical professionals. I support voluntary assisted dying legislation."

Di Farmer, Member for Bulimba (Labor)

"Voluntary assisted dying is a highly emotional issue for many Queenslanders. As the Member for Bulimba, I will carefully consider the draft legislation, any committee recommendations that may follow and the thoughts of my community."

Shannon Fentiman, Member for Waterford (Labor)

"Voluntary assisted dying and other end of life choices are extremely complex and deeply personal decisions for every Queenslander and their loved ones to make. It is a choice that I believe every Queenslander should have the right to. That is why I support voluntary assisted dying and will be voting in favour of it when it comes before Parliament."

Deb Frecklington, Member for Nanango (LNP)

"As a local member I will listen to the people that I represent. There is no legislation currently before the parliament so there is no legislation or idea on what to vote on. I will wait to see the legislation so my community will know exactly what the legislation will include. My community would expect nothing less."

Mark Furner, Member for Ferny Grove (Labor)

"I will await the draft legislation from the QLRC and any committee recommendations that may follow. I will vote according to my conscience after listening to my community."

Laura Gerber, Member for Currumbin (LNP)

"Voluntary assisted dying is a sensitive issue for all Queenslanders. I acknowledge that the experience of watching a loved-one struggle and succumb to a terminal illness is confronting and heart wrenching. All LNP MPs are right now listening to the people they represent. We are also waiting to see the legislation so we know exactly what we are voting on. Queenslanders would expect nothing less. Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli has already granted all members of the party a conscience vote."

Julieanne Gilbert, Member for Mackay (Labor)

"Voluntary Assisted Dying is a personal issue for my community with a lot of different opinions being voiced on the topic. People are wanting safe legislation that protects vulnerable people in our community while giving choice to people facing end of life. I am looking forward to reading the draft legislation and the committee report before I vote."

Grace Grace, Member for McConnel (Labor)

Member for McConnel Grace Grace

"I will be looking at the draft legislation when it's available and any report or recommendations the committee may make. I continue to listen to my community on this issue, as I have been, and I will vote according to my conscience and what my community is saying to me."

Aaron Harper, Member for Thuringowa (Labor)

"Yes".

Michael Hart, Member for Burleigh (LNP)

"Voluntary assisted dying is a sensitive issue for all Queenslanders. LNP MPs are right now listening to the people they represent, the people they'll vote for. They're also waiting to see the legislation so they know exactly what they are voting on. Queenslanders would expect nothing less. Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli has already granted all members of the party a conscience vote."

Michael Healy, Member for Cairns (Labor)

"Yes".

Stirling Hinchliffe, Member for Sandgate (Labor)

"While I look forward to reviewing the detail of the QLRC's draft legislation, my personal beliefs are such that I am predisposed to support VAD as an option for capable individuals to choose alongside quality palliative care."

Jennifer Howard, Member for Ipswich (Labor)

Did not respond.

Jason Hunt, Member for Caloundra (Labor)

"Yes unequivocally, my experiences with the passing of both my parents has led me inescapably to the conclusion that the choice to decide how we pass from this world is absolutely vital. Both my late parents would have made very different choices on this matter and to me that dual approach demonstrated why the choice itself is so important."

Will you vote in favour of voluntary assisted dying? "Yes I will."

David Janetzki, Member for Toowoomba South (LNP)

"Voluntary assisted dying is a sensitive issue for all Queenslanders. LNP MPs are right now listening to the people they represent, the people they'll vote for. They're also waiting to see the legislation so they know exactly what they are voting on. Queenslanders would expect nothing less. Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli has already granted all members of the party a conscience vote."

Robbie Katter, Member for Traeger (Katter's Australian Party)

Member for Traeger Robbie Katter

"No, I do not support the euthanasia of human beings. With regards to end-of-life care, which can no doubt be a very difficult time for an individual and their loved ones, I would like to see greater State and Federal investment in the delivery of palliative care and careful reforms in this field wherever necessary. Furthermore I would like to encourage the Palaszczuk Labor Government to spend as much time on saving lives in Queensland as it does on devising social legislation designed to take lives. For example, the government should be preoccupying itself with investing in and fast-tracking the delivery of dialysis treatment, chemotherapy and CT scanners in all rural and regional hospitals.

"I will not support legislation that will allow euthanasia in Queensland."

Joe Kelly, Member for Greenslopes (Labor)

Did not respond.

Shane King, Member for Kurwongbah (Labor)

"Yes. I ran a Facebook poll on support for VAD last year and overwhelmingly my constituents and followers voted yes (of over 2000 votes cast, 97 per cent said yes to choice at End of Life)."

Ali King, Member for Pumicestone (Labor)

"I have always been clear that voluntary assisted dying reform is about respect. I believe in respecting the decisions of every single person in our community about how their life should end if they are terminally ill. Whether they want to continue treatment, to access top quality palliative care, or to make the decision to end their life with dignity on their terms, I absolutely respect and support those very personal decisions. That's why I will be voting in favour of voluntary assisted dying legislation when it comes before Parliament."

Shane Knuth, Member for Hill (Katter's Australian Party)

"No, I do not support legislation that will allow euthanasia in Queensland."

Jon Krause, Member for Scenic Rim (LNP)

"Voluntary assisted dying is a sensitive issue for all Queenslanders. LNP MPs are right now listening to the people they represent, the people they'll vote for. They're also waiting to see the legislation so they know exactly what they are voting on. Queenslanders would expect nothing less. Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli has already granted all members of the party a conscience vote."

John-Paul Langbroek, Member for Surfers Paradise (LNP)

His office referred to a statement from an LNP spokesman that said:

"Voluntary assisted dying is a sensitive issue for all Queenslanders. LNP MPs are right now listening to the people they represent, the people they'll vote for. They're also waiting to see the legislation so they know exactly what they are voting on. Queenslanders would expect nothing less. Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli has already granted all members of the party a conscience vote."

Dale Last, Member for Burdekin (LNP)

His office referred to the following statement from an LNP spokesman:

"Voluntary assisted dying is a sensitive issue for all Queenslanders. LNP MPs are right now listening to the people they represent, the people they'll vote for. They're also waiting to see the legislation so they know exactly what they are voting on. Queenslanders would expect nothing less. Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli has already granted all members of the party a conscience vote."

Brittany Lauga, Member for Keppel (Labor)

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga

"Yes I support giving everyone in Queensland the choice to die with dignity. I support legislative reform in principle but I will await to see the detail in the bill when it's introduced into the Parliament. I believe in the importance of adequate safeguard measures in place to protect the vulnerable, as well as a quality palliative care network."

Ann Leahy, Member for Warrego (LNP)

"Voluntary assisted dying is a sensitive issue for all Queenslanders. LNP MPs are right now listening to the people they represent, the people they'll vote for. They're also waiting to see the legislation so they know exactly what they are voting on. Queenslanders would expect nothing less. Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli has already granted all members of the party a conscience vote."

Leanne Linard, Member for Nudgee (Labor)

"This isn't a decision to be taken lightly so I'll take the time to consider the Queensland Law Reform Commission's draft legislation when I see it and any subsequent recommendations from the committee. I know this is also a really important issue for my electorate of Nudgee so I will continue to have conversations with my constituents to help inform my vote."

James Lister, Member for Southern Downs (LNP)

"This is a highly sensitive issue and I'm not going to politicise it. It would be irresponsible for me to commit to a position on a bill that nobody has seen yet."

Cynthia Lui, Member for Cook (Labor)

"I will await the draft legislation from the QLRC and any committee recommendations that may follow. I will vote according to my conscience after listening to my community."

Amy MacMahon, Member for South Brisbane (Labor)

"Yes I support voluntary assisted dying. The Greens have long supported law reform to allow people with severe and incurable disease to choose to die with dignity. We're still waiting for the government to release the details of the legislation. If it includes the safeguards recommended by the Parliamentary Health Committee and is consistent with the Bill proposed by Professors White and Wilmott of QUT, I'll support it."

Jim Madden, Member for Ipswich West (Labor)

Did not respond.

Tim Mander, Member for Everton (LNP)

Member for Everton Tim Mander

"Voluntary assisted dying is a sensitive issue for all Queenslanders. I am waiting to see the legislation so I know exactly what is being proposed. My constituents would expect nothing less. Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli has already granted all members of the party a conscience vote."

Lance McCallum, Member for Bundamba (Labor)

"Should the best palliative medical care not be enough, it should not be illegal for those faced with the reality of debilitating and painful terminal illness who, in conjunction with their doctors, choose to maintain their dignity at end of life.

"Voluntary Assisted Dying legislation has been successfully brought forward by governments of different political persuasions in several other states, and many other international jurisdictions. Queensland can do the same. While it would be premature to be definitive in supporting legislation until sighting the details of a final Bill and any amendments, Queensland has had a comprehensive preparation and consultation process that includes parliamentary inquiries and consideration by the Queensland Law Reform Commission, so there is every reason to expect well considered, thorough and balanced legislation."

Jim McDonald, Member for Lockyer (LNP)

"Voluntary assisted dying is a sensitive issue for all Queenslanders. LNP MPs are right now listening to the people they represent, the people they'll vote for. They're also waiting to see the legislation so they know exactly what they are voting on. Queenslanders would expect nothing less. Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli has already granted all members of the party a conscience vote."

Melissa McMahon, Member for Macalister (Labor)

Did not respond.

Corrine McMillan, Member for Mansfield (Labor)

"I will await the draft legislation from the Queensland Law Reform Commission and any committee recommendations that may follow. I will vote according to my conscience after listening to my community."

Bart Mellish, Member for Aspley (Labor)

"Similar to my approach to the conscience vote during the last term of Parliament, I will determine my vote once I have had a chance to read the proposed bill when it has been presented. Regarding Voluntary Assisted Dying I have met with many locals and heard views from a variety of people on the matter and I will determine my vote in consultation with my local community."

Brent Mickelberg, Member for Buderim (LNP)

"Voluntary assisted dying is a sensitive issue for all Queenslanders. My LNP colleagues and I have been listening to the people that we represent, the people we will vote for. We are also waiting to see the legislation so we know exactly what we are voting on. Queenslanders would expect nothing less. The Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli MP has granted all members of the party a conscience vote."

Steven Miles, Member for Murrumba (Labor)

"Many Queenslanders have shared with me their personal stories with me. Some are heartbreaking. I believe Queenslanders should have choice and control over how they spend their final days, including access to the best palliative care and access voluntary assisted dying if they so choose. I will be voting in favour of legalising voluntary assisted dying. Importantly, all parties should allow a conscience vote for their members. I encourage all parliamentarians to vote in favour of these important reforms."

Lachlan Millar, Member for Gregory (LNP)

His office referred to the following statement from an LNP spokesman:

"Voluntary assisted dying is a sensitive issue for all Queenslanders. LNP MPs are right now listening to the people they represent, the people they'll vote for. They're also waiting to see the legislation so they know exactly what they are voting on. Queenslanders would expect nothing less. Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli has already granted all members of the party a conscience vote."

Steve Minnikin, Member for Chatsworth (LNP)

"Voluntary assisted dying is a sensitive issue for all Queenslanders. LNP MPs are right now listening to the people they represent, the people they'll vote for. They're also waiting to see the legislation so they know exactly what they are voting on. Queenslanders would expect nothing less. Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli has already granted all members of the party a conscience vote."

Rob Molhoek, Member for Southport (LNP)

"Voluntary assisted dying is a sensitive issue for all Queenslanders. I, like my LNP MP colleagues, am listening to the people I represent right now. I am also waiting to see the legislation so I know exactly what we will be voting on. I am certain Queenslanders would expect nothing less. Our Leader, David Crisafulli has already granted all members of the party a conscience vote."

Charis Mullen, Member for Jordan (Labor)

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen

"Yes - but only if there are appropriate safeguards. I wish to see the drafted legislation before I make my decision."

Tim Nicholls, Member for Clayfield (LNP)

"Voluntary assisted dying is a sensitive issue for all Queenslanders. Right now I am listening to the Clayfield community as to where they stand on this issue. I'm also waiting to see the legislation so they know exactly what I am voting on. My community would expect nothing less. Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli has already granted all members of the party a conscience vote."

Sam O'Connor, Member for Bonney (LNP)

"Once I see the legislation I will consult widely with my community. LNP Leader David Crisafulli has already granted our MPs a conscience vote on what is an important and emotive issue for so many people."

Barry O'Rourke, Member for Rockhampton (Labor)

"I will await the draft legislation from the Qld Law Reform Committee and any committee recommendations that may follow. I will vote according to my conscience after listening to my community."

Annastacia Palaszczuk, Member for Inala (Labor)

A spokesman for the Premier said: "The Premier is on the record as supporting VAD. Like many Queenslanders, the Premier has lost family members who have endured incredible pain and suffering."

Joan Pease, Member for Lytton (Labor)

"I strongly support providing choice to Queenslanders experiencing the pain, distress and struggle of untreatable or terminal illness. This matter is currently before the Queensland Law Reform Commission. I look forward to seeing the draft legislation with respect to this very personal matter. I will carefully consider the legislation when it is introduced to the Parliament."

Duncan Pegg, Member for Stretton (Labor)

Member for Stretton Duncan Pegg

Did not respond.

Tony Perrett, Member for Gympie (LNP)

"Voluntary assisted dying is a sensitive issue for all Queenslanders. LNP MPs are right now listening to the people they represent, the people they'll vote for. They're also waiting to see the legislation so they know exactly what they are voting on. Queenslanders would expect nothing less. Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli has already granted all members of the party a conscience vote."

Curtis Pitt, Member for Mulgrave (Labor)

"The Speaker would only be required to cast a vote in Parliament if there was tied vote. Subject to reviewing the final bill, I would cast a vote in favour of voluntary assisted dying."

Andrew Powell, Member for Glass House (LNP)

"Voluntary assisted dying is a sensitive issue for all Queenslanders. LNP MPs are right now listening to the people they represent, the people they'll vote for. They're also waiting to see the legislation so they know exactly what they are voting on. Queenslanders would expect nothing less. Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli has already granted all members of the party a conscience vote."

Linus Power, Member for Logan (Labor)

Did not respond.

Jess Pugh, Member for Mount Ommaney (Labor)

"I am keen to see the proposed legislation before I agree to vote for it, that being said I am supportive of the aims of the bill and will vote according to my conscience."

Dan Purdie, Member for Ninderry (LNP)

His office referred to a statement by an LNP spokesman that said:

"Voluntary assisted dying is a sensitive issue for all Queenslanders. LNP MPs are right now listening to the people they represent, the people they'll vote for. They're also waiting to see the legislation so they know exactly what they are voting on. Queenslanders would expect nothing less. Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli has already granted all members of the party a conscience vote."

Kim Richards, Member for Redlands (Labor)

Her office confirmed she was in favour of voluntary assisted dying and would be voting in favour of the legislation.

Mark Robinson, Member for Oodgeroo (LNP)

"No. I do not support the state sanctioned taking of human life by assisted suicide, especially when undignified deaths can be prevented by better palliative care. In casting my conscience vote, I will be guided by the LNP's caring and principled position (by State Council resolution) which is: to provide a dignified end of life for those suffering with a terminal illness - by properly resourcing palliative care throughout Queensland, and to oppose Euthanasia or Assisted Suicide (VAD) legislation."

Christian Rowan, Member for Moggill (LNP)

Member for Moggill Christian Rowan

"Voluntary assisted dying is a sensitive issue for all Queenslanders. LNP MPs are right now listening to the people we represent in the Queensland Parliament. We're also waiting to see the legislation so that we know exactly what we are voting on. Queenslanders would expect nothing less. Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli has already granted all members of the party a conscience vote."

Peter Russo, Member for Toohey (Labor)

"Yes I do support voluntary assisted dying. Personally I support the proposal however, as Chair of the Committee which will be inquiring into this matter, I will wait until the Committee brings down its report into the legislation before stating my decision."

Mark Ryan, Member for Morayfield (Labor)

His office confirmed his response was "yes" to both questions.

Bruce Saunders, Member for Maryborough (Labor)

Did not respond.

Meaghan Scanlon, Member for Gaven (Labor)

"The answer is yes and yes. This is a deeply personal issue for me and I have been very upfront, particularly with my own community, about my support for Voluntary Assisted Dying and membership of Dying with Dignity. I lost my Dad to Cancer when I was a teenager. When you watch someone you love go through a long, exhausting and painful battle like that it can't help but frame your understanding and empathy for those who die in pain. Many Queenslanders have experienced the incredible pain of watching someone they love suffer in their last days and weeks. Why should they be denied relief? Why should they not be in control of their own body? I appreciate that people hold deeply personally opinions on this topic and this discussion needs to be respectful and thoughtful because, ultimately, this is about respect for people's views."

Fiona Simpson, Member for Maroochydore (LNP)

"No one should die in pain or unsupported. The vulnerable, particularly the terminally ill in our community need protection not only from abuse, but from neglect caused by lack of access to best quality care. These are complex issues which require deep conversations and understanding of all issues, not just legislation, to guarantee access to protection and compassionate, dignified pain-free care. I have concerns that there is no funding model proposed at this point that meets what clinicians say is required to achieve this."

Rob Skelton, Member for Nicklin (Labor)

Did not respond.

Tom Smith, Member for Bundaberg (Labor)

"I have always ensured that my position to support Voluntary Assisted Dying legislation has been made clear, consistent and known to the people of Bundaberg. I recognise that the assisted end of life is a difficult and challenging issue for many people, but a safe and responsible form of legislation, will enable those suffering intolerable pain from a terminal illness to end their life in a manner that is dignified and peaceful.

"I made a commitment to the people of Bundaberg before the election that I would support Voluntary Assisted Dying legislation on the floor of the Parliament and I continue to give that commitment today."

Ray Stevens, Member for Mermaid Beach (LNP)

"Voluntary assisted dying is a sensitive issue for all Queenslanders. LNP MPs are right now listening to the people they represent, the people they'll vote for. They're also waiting to see the legislation so they know exactly what they are voting on. Queenslanders would expect nothing less. Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli has already granted all members of the party a conscience vote."

Scott Stewart, Member for Townsville (Labor)

"Yes. I'll await the draft legislation from the QLRC and any committee recommendations that may follow. After that I will vote according to my conscience after listening to my community."

Jimmy Sullivan, Member for Stafford (Labor)

Did not respond.

Adrian Tantari, Member for Hervey Bay (Labor)

Did not respond.

Les Walker, Member for Mundingburra (Labor)

Member for Mundingburra Les Walker

"Yes. I will await the draft legislation from the QLRC and any committee recommendations that may follow. After that I will vote according to my conscience after listening to my community."

Trevor Watts, Member for Toowoomba North (LNP)

"Voluntary assisted dying is a sensitive issue for all Queenslanders. LNP MPs are right now listening to the people they represent, the people they'll vote for. They're also waiting to see the legislation so they know exactly what they are voting on. Queenslanders would expect nothing less. Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli has already granted all members of the party a conscience vote."

Pat Weir, Member for Condamine (LNP)

"Voluntary assisted dying is a sensitive issue for all Queenslanders. LNP MPs are right now listening to the people they represent, the people they'll vote for. They're also waiting to see the legislation so they know exactly what they are voting on. Queenslanders would expect nothing less. Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli has already granted all members of the party a conscience vote."

Chris Whiting, Member for Bancroft (Labor)

"Yes".

Originally published as How your state MP answered euthanasia question