HSC 2020: Tweed Coast's high achievers revealed
IT'S THE day that thousands of students across NSW have been anxiously waiting for.
Starting from 6am, phones and emails alerted students across the Tweed Coast of their HSC results and ATAR's
We've collated together all the best results from across the Tweed Coast region from the NSW Educations Standards Authority Site, and can show you who the distinguished achievers are for our area.
Take a look at the full list here:
* Distinguished Achievers lists the students who achieved a result in the highest band possible (Band 6 or Band E4) for one or more courses.
These do not list achievers who studied via correspondence.
Tweed Coast student Who Achieved Top Rank in state in Subjects
Banora Point High School
Shauna Walker: 8 - Mathematics Standard 1 Examination
Tweed Coast Students Who Achieved Band Six
Banora Point High School
Ari Cummins: Business Studies, English Advanced, Mathematics Extension 1
Amy Fairleigh: Drama, English Extension 1, Visual Arts
Aidan Hanna: Mathematics Extension 1
Shauna Walker: Mathematics Standard 1 Examination
Bindi Ware: Visual Arts
Kingscliff High School
Mitchell Boyd: Personal Development, Health and Physical Education
Kenta Fogarty: Japanese Continuers
Shantel Gregoraci: Industrial Technology, Visual Arts
Darcie Pearson: Visual Arts
Corey Rose: Chemistry, Mathematics Extension 1
Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School
Indigai Arnold: Visual Arts
Brynn Bennett-Wise: Mathematics Standard 2
Samara Bookman: English Standard
Cooper Bridge Tough: Mathematics Advanced
Neave Butler: Mathematics Advanced
Noah Chapman: Mathematics Advanced, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education
Kelly Chen: Mathematics Advanced
Josie Davies: Mathematics Advanced
Anjali Dutton: Studies of Religion I
Mali Ealand: English Advanced, English Extension 1
Ellie Engel: English Extension 1
Shiraz Fanayan: English Advanced
Devlin Foggo: Industrial Technology
Mitchell Hawkins: Information and Digital Technology Examination
Patrick Leary: Automotive Examination
Katisha Luff: English Advanced
Joshua Mammen: Mathematics Extension 1, Mathematics Extension 2
Emma Matusch: Drama, English Extension 1
Madeleine McCloskey: English Advanced, Visual Arts
Ella McMillan: Music 1
Annabelle Miller: Japanese Beginners
Georgia Mossop: English Extension 1
Billie-Jaye Phillips: English Advanced
Chelsea Redman: English Advanced, Music 1
Jade Reid: Legal Studies
Ethan Robins: English Extension 1
Abigail Rynehart: Drama, English Advanced, English Extension 1
Gabriel Shaw: English Advanced
Eva Sigley: Music 1
Madeleine Warner: Chemistry, Mathematics Advanced
Mia Watson: English Advanced, Music 1
Teagan Woods: English Advanced, Legal Studies, French Beginners
Madison Wright: Investigating Science
Murwillumbah High School
Catherine Lindsay: Legal Studies, Personal Development, Health and Physical Education
Tweed Valley Adventist College
Oliver Fua: Music 1
Lili Grace: Music 1
Blair Kelly: English Advanced
Megan Wilson: Food Technology, Studies of Religion II
Wollumbin High School
Madison Dorrough: Visual Arts
Ted Stadler: Geography, Mathematics Standard 2