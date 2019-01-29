Menu
Login
Aaron Mooy is expected to return from injury this week
Aaron Mooy is expected to return from injury this week
Soccer

Mooy set to return for PL first

29th Jan 2019 11:36 AM

SOCCEROOS midfielder Aaron Mooy is expected to return to contention for new Huddersfield Town boss Jan Siewert's first game in charge against Everton.

Mooy has been sidelined with knee ligament damage since early December, meaning he missed Australia's recent Asian Cup campaign which saw them eliminated at the quarter-final stage at the hands of UAE on Friday.

It remains to be seen whether the Socceroos playmaker starts for the EPL clash but Siewert said on the official Huddersfield twitter feed: "I don't want to give the details of my line-up away before the Everton game, but AaronMooy is close to a return.

"It's been great to have him on the pitch with us."

Mooy's midfield partner Philip Billing is hoping to return to full training this week after missing the home defeat to Manchester City, while Danny Williams (knee) and Abdelhamid Sabiri (collarbone) are also still out.

More Stories

aaron mooy epl football huddersfield premier league soccer socceroos
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    WATCH: Concept design for new Tweed Valley Hospital revealed

    WATCH: Concept design for new Tweed Valley Hospital revealed

    Health A video of the design was released today.

    Police officers smash car windows to save man's life

    Police officers smash car windows to save man's life

    News The man is now recovering from his injuries in hospital

    Bruce Hwy congestion eases, delays still expected

    Bruce Hwy congestion eases, delays still expected

    News Drivers experiencing long delays across southeast Queensland

    Family escapes as campervan rolls down 15m embankment

    Family escapes as campervan rolls down 15m embankment

    News Parents, two girls treated by paramedics at the scene