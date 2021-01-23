Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
People have packed into Sydney’s beaches as council and police step up patrols amid fears of a virus spreading event this weekend.
People have packed into Sydney’s beaches as council and police step up patrols amid fears of a virus spreading event this weekend.
Weather

Huge crowds hit beaches amid heatwave

by Steve Zemek
23rd Jan 2021 1:47 PM

Large crowds are gathering at Sydney beaches on Saturday amid a heatwave which is set to linger over the Harbour City until Tuesday.

Big crowds were already packed into the iconic Bondi Beach before midday with the mercury set to nudge the high 30s across parts of the city.

Residents have also been urged not to ignore COVID-19 restrictions with Waverley Council warning of the possibility of a spreading event.

Waverley mayor Paula Masselos said that council and police patrols would be stepped up during the heatwave.

Mr Masselos said also visitor access would be restricted as a last resort and implored beachgoers to observe social distancing rules.

"Australia Day is a time for celebration but I would be really disappointed if a new COVID-19 cluster were to emerge in Sydney because people ignored the Public Health Order limiting outdoor public gatherings to 30 people or the health advice about social distancing by 1.5 metres or keeping one towel-length apart," Mr Masselos said.

He also urged beachgoers to leave if beaches were too busy.

 

North Bondi Beach as crowds began to gather on Saturday morning. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jenny Evans
North Bondi Beach as crowds began to gather on Saturday morning. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jenny Evans

By 11am, the temperature had already hit above 30C in parts of western Sydney including Penrith, Badgerys Creek and Campbelltown.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting Penrith and Richmond to both hit 37C on Saturday.

In Sydney's eastern, northern and southern suburbs, conditions will still be hot with Bondi, Cronulla and Mona Vale are expecting highs of 27C

 

The hot weather was too much for some. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jenny Evans
The hot weather was too much for some. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jenny Evans

 

After hot conditions hit on Friday, western Sydney is in the midst of what is expected to be a five-day run of temperatures above 35C.

Authorities have asked residents to be on high alert for health dangers amid the heatwave which is set to stretch into Australia Day in NSW.

 

 

Sunday is expected to be the peak of the hot conditions for South Australia, Victoria, Tasmania and the ACT but the heat will linger in NSW.

While temperatures are expected to ease across other parts of south-eastern Australia on Tuesday, a top of 40C is expected for Sydney on Australia Day.

Originally published as Huge crowds hit beaches amid heatwave

Bondi Icebergs was a popular spot on Saturday morning. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jenny Evans
Bondi Icebergs was a popular spot on Saturday morning. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jenny Evans
heatwave weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Murwillumbah goes retro with Scarlett’s Wardrobe

        Premium Content Murwillumbah goes retro with Scarlett’s Wardrobe

        Business A new vintage clothing store is set to take customers back to the past with huge collection dating back to 1920s.

        Demanding new role for passionate swim coach

        Premium Content Demanding new role for passionate swim coach

        News A leading swimming club has appointed one of its former aqua athletes as their new...

        No heatwave, but possible severe weather on the way

        Premium Content No heatwave, but possible severe weather on the way

        News Parts of the Northern Rivers could be impacted by a severe weather warning...

        From baseball to art: 8 fantastic things to do this weekend

        Premium Content From baseball to art: 8 fantastic things to do this weekend

        News From astronomy in Casino to cooking in Ballina, there’s plenty to do this...