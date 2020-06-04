Menu
Multiple fire crews were called to a Bluewater home early this morning.
News

Huge fire claims home in early morning tragedy

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
4th Jun 2020 5:21 AM
Multiple emergency crews rushed to fight a huge fire that engulfed a Bluewater home early this morning.

Queensland Police Service were called to a home at Forestry Rd, Bluewater about 2.40am to reports a house was on fire.

Initial reports indicated two elderly residents were not accounted for, but they were found safe a short time later.

Multiple fire crews, police and paramedics were on scene where the fire had fully engulfed the home.

